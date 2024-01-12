en English
Arts & Entertainment

Vancouver Opera Revives ‘Don Pasquale’ with a 1960s Twist

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:45 am EST
Vancouver Opera Revives ‘Don Pasquale’ with a 1960s Twist

As the curtain raises on Vancouver Opera’s 2023-24 season, audiences are transported to 1960s Rome with a refreshing rendition of Gaetano Donizetti’s classic opera buffa, ‘Don Pasquale.’ The artistic duo behind this vibrant reimagination, Barbe & Doucet, have seamlessly blended 19th-century comedic opera with the pop-art aesthetics of the 60s.

Don Pasquale: A Classic Reimagined

The plot revolves around an aging bachelor, Don Pasquale, who concocts a marriage scheme to disinherit his defiant nephew, Ernesto. This elaborate plan involves a dilapidated pensione and a diverse ensemble of characters, with neon-hued cats adding a whimsical touch. However, Ernesto and his girlfriend prove to be a spanner in the works, as they plot to foil Pasquale’s plan, with the girlfriend stepping in as Pasquale’s would-be wife.

Pop Art Meets Opera

The production delivers a visually stunning experience, with costumes and sets deeply influenced by pop art. This striking aesthetic approach is a signature of the artistic team Barbe & Doucet, previously witnessed in their 2019 adaptation of ‘La Boheme.’ Despite initial criticisms of being too unsophisticated when it first premiered in 1843 Paris, ‘Don Pasquale’ is now celebrated for its nuanced storytelling and exquisite music, including the renowned aria ‘Tornami A Dir Che M’Ami.’

A Highlight of the Opera Buffa Genre

Donizetti’s ‘Don Pasquale’ is considered a high watermark of the 19th-century opera buffa genre. Its multi-layered narrative and intricate music contribute to its enduring popularity. The opera, recognized for marking the zenith and contributing to the decline of comedic opera, continues to resonate with audiences today, thanks to its timeless themes and memorable characters. The upcoming shows are scheduled for February 10th, 15th, and 18th at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Arts & Entertainment Italy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

