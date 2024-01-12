en English
Valerie Shantz Takes the Helm as Winnipeg Folk Festival’s Executive Director

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
In a significant shift in leadership, Valerie Shantz steps into her new role as the Executive Director of the Winnipeg Folk Festival, succeeding Lynne Skromeda, who has recently taken over as the Manitoba Film and Music CEO and film commissioner. Shantz, a seasoned professional with a deep connection to the world of arts and culture, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the festival, having been a part of its audience since its inception.

Shantz’s Roots in Arts and Culture

Shantz possesses an impressive portfolio that spans a master’s degree in public administration and a degree in theatre and drama. Her professional journey reveals a strong focus on post-secondary administration, notably her tenure as the senior strategic adviser at Red River College Polytechnic. Shantz’s commitment to arts and culture is further evident in her being the founding executive director of Film Training Manitoba and the director of grant programs at the Manitoba Arts Council. Her experience extends to working with the Winnipeg and Saskatoon fringe festivals and serving on various arts-related boards such as the Winnipeg Arts Council, Winnipeg Art Gallery, and Manitoba Theatre for Young People.

A Fresh Perspective for the Festival

With a rich background in the arts and culture sector, Shantz is set to bring a wealth of knowledge to her new role at the Winnipeg Folk Festival. Her primary aim is to enhance the experience for everyone involved, from guests and volunteers to performers. Shantz’s excitement is palpable as she gears up to plan the festival’s 50th anniversary next year, a milestone in the festival’s history.

Looking Ahead

As an attendee of the first Winnipeg Folk Festival in 1974, Shantz has been a loyal patron of the festival. Now, she is eager to contribute to one of Manitoba’s most significant summer events from a different perspective. She officially assumed her role as Executive Director on January 15, 2024, and is currently leading the team in preparation for the 49th edition of the Winnipeg Folk Festival, which is scheduled to take place from July 11-14, at Birds Hill Provincial Park.

