Arts & Entertainment

‘Vaarai Rathnam’: A Sonic Prelude to ‘Rathnam’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:27 am EST
‘Vaarai Rathnam’: A Sonic Prelude to ‘Rathnam’

The Tamil film industry is abuzz with anticipation as the much-awaited song ‘Vaarai Rathnam’ from the upcoming movie ‘Rathnam’ has been released. The song, performed by the talented singer Shenbagaraj, has already started to make waves among music enthusiasts and movie lovers alike, further heightening the hype for the film’s summer 2024 release.

‘Vaarai Rathnam’: A Sonic Glimpse Into ‘Rathnam’

Featuring a powerful action sequence, ‘Vaarai Rathnam’ offers audiences a compelling sneak peek into ‘Rathnam’. The song is accompanied by a video that showcases lead actor Vishal engaging in a high-octane fight sequence, complete with him taking down goons and beheading a man. It’s a thrilling sight that only adds to the song’s dynamic appeal and mirrors the robust energy that the movie promises.

Talented Ensemble Behind ‘Vaarai Rathnam’

Notably, ‘Vaarai Rathnam’ is not just another movie song; it’s a testament to the collective talent contributing to ‘Rathnam’. The song is composed by celebrated music director Devi Sri Prasad. Known for his ability to weave magic with his tunes, Prasad’s involvement elevates the song to a whole new level of musical excellence.

The lyrics, penned by Viveka, add depth and meaning to the song, making it more than just a melody. It’s a sonic narrative that gives audiences a taste of what to expect from ‘Rathnam’.

A Boost to ‘Rathnam’s’ Promotions

The release of ‘Vaarai Rathnam’ plays a pivotal role in the promotional activities for ‘Rathnam’. It not only amplifies the curiosity and excitement surrounding the film but also provides fans with an insight into its musical style and thematic elements. Starring other remarkable actors such as Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Yogibabu, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, ‘Rathnam’ is all set to make a splash in the Tamil film industry. Shot in the picturesque locales of Chennai and Thoothukudi, the film promises to be a visual and auditory treat for the audience.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

