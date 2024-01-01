UTV Ghana’s Star-Studded Event Kicks Off 2024; Alleged Theft by NPP Official Goes Viral

The year 2024 began on a high note in Ghana, with UTV Ghana, a leading television station, hosting an event titled ‘UTV Day with the Stars’. The event brought together high-profile personalities, including political activist Sammi Awuku and beloved actor and comedian Akrobeto, providing an engaging platform for them to connect with the audience.

Stars Shine on UTV’s Special Day

UTV’s special program, ‘UTV Day with the Stars’, was designed to offer viewers a unique experience by showcasing the talents of various celebrities and public figures. Sammi Awuku, known for his political and youth activism, was one of the event’s participants. His participation likely highlighted his leadership and motivational skills, offering the audience insights into his inspiring journey. Akrobeto, on the other hand, brought his signature humor to the event. Known for his ‘Real News’ segment on UTV, Akrobeto likely left the audience in splits with his hilarious performances.

Connecting Stars and Viewers

The event served as a terrific opportunity for the stars to connect with their fans on a more personal level. It also provided the viewers a chance to see a different side of these personalities, apart from their public personas. The blend of entertainment, inspiration, and interaction offered by ‘UTV Day with the Stars’ contributed to UTV Ghana’s reputation for innovative programming, reinforcing its position as a leading television station in the country.

Allegations of Theft

In other news, a video of a man, alleged to be the Polling Station Chairman of Bantama Primary School B of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), stealing from a shop, became viral. The video, shared by EDHUB on X, on December 31, 2023, showed the accused demonstrating how he managed to enter the shop and steal from it, with the gate still intact. The alleged thief, seen in an NPP-branded T-shirt, skillfully entered the shop through a small space in the roof, much to the amazement of the shop owners and onlookers.