Arts & Entertainment

Utsey Chamber Music Series: A Beacon of Cultural Enrichment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
Utsey Chamber Music Series: A Beacon of Cultural Enrichment

For 37 years, the Utsey Chamber Music Series has been a beacon of cultural enrichment in South Carolina, offering the community an immersive experience in chamber music through high-quality, no-cost performances. The series, created by Lillian ‘Mickey’ Harder and her husband Byron Harder, is a tribute to Mickey’s parents, Lillian and Robert Utsey, and their shared enthusiasm for chamber music. As a firm believer in the accessibility of arts, Mickey has ensured that the series remains open to all, regardless of their financial circumstances.

Breaking Barriers, Connecting People

The Utsey Chamber Music Series, hosted at Clemson University’s Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, has evolved into a unique cultural institution, eliminating the financial barrier often associated with such performances. It’s a platform where thousands have had the opportunity to indulge in quality music without being burdened by admission fees.

Endowment Ensures Continuity

The series’ endowment has been instrumental in covering all vital costs, including publicity, programs, and transportation for the performers, ensuring its sustainability. The upcoming performance on January 21, 2024, will be no exception. The concert will feature the globally celebrated Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii, offering 968 free seats to the public.

Recognition and Revival

For its significant cultural contribution, the Utsey Chamber Music Series received the esteemed Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Award in 2007. The series, which had to be paused due to the COVID-19 shutdown, is now returning with renewed vigor, thanks in part to the savings accrued during the hiatus. The return of this culturally rich series, featuring such distinguished acts, is indeed a cause for celebration.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
