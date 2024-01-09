en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ustad Rashid Khan: The End of a Musical Era

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Ustad Rashid Khan: The End of a Musical Era

The world of Indian classical music is in mourning following the death of the legendary Hindustani vocalist, Ustad Rashid Khan. Known for his extraordinary talent and contribution to Indian classical music, Khan passed away at the age of 55 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. His voice, celebrated for its emotional depth and technical mastery, has left a lasting impact on both classical enthusiasts and mainstream music lovers.

End of an Era

Ustad Rashid Khan’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian classical music. His exceptional skill once moved legendary vocalist Pandit Bhimsen Joshi to tears, a testament to Khan’s profound impact on listeners. As a member of the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana, his mastery of khayal singing and his ability to adapt classical forms for film audiences made him a pivotal figure in Indian music. His death is mourned by music connoisseurs and government officials alike, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing deep sorrow and announcing state honors for Khan’s last rites.

Legacy of a Musical Icon

Born in Uttar Pradesh’s Badayun in 1968, Ustad Rashid Khan was the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan and a 31st generation descendant of Mian Tansen. He began training at an early age under the guidance of artistes like Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan and Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. His illustrious career was marked by numerous accolades, including the Banga Bhushan award, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, and the prestigious Padma Bhushan, which he received in 2022. Khan leaves behind a rich legacy in the realm of Indian classical music, influencing generations of musicians and music lovers.

A Nation in Mourning

Following the announcement of Khan’s death, tributes have poured in from across the country, reflecting the wide respect and admiration he commanded. His body will be kept at a mortuary in Kolkata, and then moved to Rabindra Sadan for admirers to pay their last respects. Khan’s final rites will be carried out with state honors, including a gun salute. The loss of Ustad Rashid Khan is not only a great loss for the music fraternity but also for the entire nation, marking the end of a musical era.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Obituary
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Tekken 8: A New Chapter in the Mishima Saga Gears Up for Launch
The long-awaited Tekken 8, the latest in the unprecedented fighting series, is poised for launch, promising to continue the riveting saga of the Mishima bloodline. Bandai Namco, the game’s creator, has unveiled a detailed trailer designed by Scottish actor Brian Cox, to usher both seasoned and new fans into the intricate storyline that has been
Tekken 8: A New Chapter in the Mishima Saga Gears Up for Launch
Vintage Music: The End of an Era for Aiken's Music Scene
4 mins ago
Vintage Music: The End of an Era for Aiken's Music Scene
Sheer Mag Unveils New Single 'Moonstruck' and Announces 2024 Tour
4 mins ago
Sheer Mag Unveils New Single 'Moonstruck' and Announces 2024 Tour
Future Islands Unveils New Song 'Say Goodbye' From Upcoming Album
1 min ago
Future Islands Unveils New Song 'Say Goodbye' From Upcoming Album
Andrew Scott: Rising Star in Hollywood's Firmament
3 mins ago
Andrew Scott: Rising Star in Hollywood's Firmament
A Night to Remember: Lord's London Dry Gin and ShowDemCamp Illuminate Lagos
3 mins ago
A Night to Remember: Lord's London Dry Gin and ShowDemCamp Illuminate Lagos
Latest Headlines
World News
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Wins Second Term: Inaugural Events Unveiled
1 min
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Wins Second Term: Inaugural Events Unveiled
Basketball Games Canceled in Wake of Teenager's Tragic Death
3 mins
Basketball Games Canceled in Wake of Teenager's Tragic Death
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
5 mins
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
5 mins
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
5 mins
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
5 mins
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
7 mins
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
7 mins
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
7 mins
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
4 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app