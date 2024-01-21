USM Gulf Park Ambassador Series Begins with a Piano Recital by Dr. Ellen Elder

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Gulf Park Ambassador Series has set the stage for a spectacular spring semester, starting with a piano recital by the talented Dr. Ellen Elder, an Associate Professor of Piano at USM. The recital, aptly named "Classics to Moderns: Three Centuries of the Piano", aims to take the audience on an illustrious journey through 300 years of piano compositions, each piece a testament to the evolution of music.

Three Centuries of the Piano

Scheduled for Thursday, January 25, at 12:15 p.m., the recital will be held in the Fleming Education Center Auditorium situated within the USM Gulf Park campus in Long Beach. The event is open to all, free of charge, and is an invitation to immerse oneself in the rich history of piano music.

USM Ambassador Series: Merging Education and Entertainment

The recital is part of the esteemed USM Ambassador Series, a series known for its 45-minute performances timed perfectly during the midday. These performances not only serve as a cultural enrichment for the students but also attract community members and visitors looking for a musical escapade during their lunch break.

Dr. Ellen Elder's Musical Journey

Dr. Elder's program for the recital is a compelling blend of classics and modern compositions. It begins with the Haydn Sonata in E-flat Major, a piece that harks back to the classical era of music. Following this, the audience will be treated to two pieces by Luigi Zaninelli, a former USM Professor of Composition. These pieces, namely "Homage" (2016) and "Tango della Rosa" (2002) from The Magic Ballroom, bring a contemporary flavor to the recital. The recital concludes with a moving performance of Franz Liszt's "Benediction of God in the Solitude," a piece that promises to leave the audience in awe of the transformative power of music.