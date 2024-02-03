Usher's Super Bowl Halftime: A Tribute to Black Music Legacy

Usher, the eight-time Grammy award-winning singer, in a poignant reflection acknowledged the historical struggles of Black artists in America. The adversities they faced, such as entering through kitchens to perform and fearing for their lives while touring, mark a grim chapter in the annals of music history. Yet, they laid the groundwork for the progress witnessed today, as Usher signified with his potent statement: he'll be 'coming through the front door with this one.'

Carrying the Legacy Forward

In his upcoming halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII, Usher aims not merely to entertain but to pay tribute to the legacy of Black musicians. No surprise guests are revealed, but the emphasis is on the artists and individuals who have supported him in his illustrious career. Usher expressed his intention to 'carry' the legacy of these artists, the support of his fans, his family, and those who felt forgotten onto the stage with him.

Coming Home: A New Chapter

Adding to the anticipation of his halftime show, Usher announced the release of his ninth studio album titled 'Coming Home.' This album, his first solo in eight years, signifies a new chapter in his career. It follows his residency 'My Way: The Las Vegas Residency,' where he celebrated R&B history by featuring artists from various eras such as Keith Sweat, Teddy Riley, Robin Thicke, Faith Evans, Ashanti, and Keyshia Cole.

Enduring Influence of Black Artists

This performance and the upcoming album are not just milestones for Usher but a celebration of the enduring influence of Black artists in shaping the landscape of music and culture. As Usher takes the center stage, he carries with him the struggles, triumphs, and the unwavering spirit of Black artists, showcasing their indelible mark on the music industry.