Usher Unveils Early Connection with Beyoncé Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Renowned musician Usher is all set to headline the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay YouTube show and podcast, Usher took a walk down memory lane, discussing his early ties with Beyoncé and Destiny's Child and debunking a rumor that portrayed him as Beyoncé's nanny.

A Walk Down Memory Lane

Usher clarified that he was more akin to a chaperone for The Dolls, an early version of Destiny's Child, during their time in Atlanta. He recognized their talent early on and expressed his admiration for their success. He also shared insights about his enduring friendship with Beyoncé, noting her exceptional talent, which was pointed out to him by choreographer Frank Gatson.

Usher's Super Bowl Connection

Usher has a notable connection to JAY-Z, Beyoncé's husband, who played a crucial role in Usher's selection as the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show headliner. JAY-Z's Roc Nation has been producing Super Bowl halftime shows since 2019, bringing in high-profile performers such as Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Rihanna.

Usher's 'Michael Moment'

Usher expressed his excitement and gratitude for being chosen to headline the show, referring to it as his 'Michael moment,' a term alluding to the legendary status akin to Michael Jackson's impact. The R&B legend, who will be headlining the halftime show for the first time, has not yet revealed his setlist or potential guest performers, but surprise appearances by A-list artists are common for such shows. Usher is also set to release a new album on Super Bowl Sunday.

In addition to his upcoming performance, Usher has launched an exclusive merchandise collection in partnership with the NFL. The collection comprises jerseys, hoodies, jackets, T-shirts, and helmets, paying tribute to Usher's music career and the Super Bowl celebration. Fans can purchase the collection onsite in Las Vegas and online through various retailers.