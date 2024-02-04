Usher to Honor Legacy of Black Artists at 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Acclaimed R&B singer, Usher, is set to make a triumphant return to the stage at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, where he plans to honor the legacy of Black artists who paved the way for his successful career. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Usher shared his anticipation for the event and the significance it holds for him. He expressed his intention to bring the spirit of past Black artists to the stage, acknowledging their struggles, such as having to enter venues through back doors and living in fear for their lives. He views his performance at the Super Bowl as a moment of tribute and a walk 'through the front door' in recognition of their legacy.

Honoring the Legacy and the Struggle

Usher's performance is not only about the spotlight but also about acknowledging a collective narrative. He spoke of the progress that has allowed him to 'enter through the front door,' emphasizing the collaborative efforts that contributed to his success. Usher's commitment is rooted in a deep respect for the past and the Black artists who have come before him. He stresses the importance of inclusivity, acknowledgment, and the enduring legacy of Black artists in the music industry.

Carrying the R&B Legacy Forward

With the main stage at the Super Bowl, Usher sees the significance of representing R&B and Black artists on such a major platform. He expressed gratitude for the support he has received throughout his career and his intention to carry the spirit of all R&B performers with him during his performance. Furthermore, he mentioned that he would be representing his fans and those who may feel forgotten in the mainstream narrative.

Super Bowl 2024: A Mosaic of Performances

The Super Bowl event will be a mosaic of performances by various artists. Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem, Post Malone will perform 'America the Beautiful,' Andra Day will deliver 'Lift Every Voice and Sing,' and Tiesto will be the game's first official in-game DJ. Usher's performance is expected to be a highlight of the event, shining a spotlight on the R&B legacy. The Super Bowl is scheduled to air on February 11, on CBS and stream on Paramount+.