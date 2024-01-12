en English
Arts & Entertainment

Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple’s Promotional Blitz

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:26 pm EST
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple’s Promotional Blitz

In a celebration of his three-decade-long career, Grammy-winning artist Usher is gearing up to headline the highly-anticipated halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII. The event, scheduled for February 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, has gained an unexpected partner in the form of tech giant Apple. The company has stepped into the shoes of previous sponsor Pepsi, investing a reported $50 million annually in a five-year deal.

A Legacy Revisited

The show is set to be a journey through Usher’s illustrious career, which began at the tender age of 10 in an R&B group. The singer gained mainstream traction with his contribution to the ‘Poetic Justice’ soundtrack in 1993. Now, the performer is preparing to bring his greatest hits to the Super Bowl stage, in conjunction with the release of his ninth studio album, ‘Coming Home.’

Apple’s Promotional Finesse

Apple has released a teaser trailer titled ’30 Years in the Making’, underscoring the singer’s enduring presence in the music industry. The trailer features Usher’s 2004 hit ‘Yeah,’ and includes various renditions of the track, along with clips of fans and celebrities. Among the notable faces are NBA superstar LeBron James, reggaeton sensation J Balvin, and BTS member Jungkook, all expressing their admiration for the singer.

Broadcasting Across Platforms

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS, with streaming options available on Paramount+. In an interesting twist, an alternate telecast will also be available on Nickelodeon. This marks Usher’s second Super Bowl appearance, his first being in 2011 alongside the Black Eyed Peas. However, this is the artist’s first solo performance, creating a palpable sense of excitement among fans and the artist himself.

Apple’s sponsorship strategy seems to be bearing fruit, with last year’s halftime performance by Rihanna boosting viewership and earning Emmy wins. As Usher prepares to take the stage, the anticipation for a spectacular show is at an all-time high, promising a memorable night for football and music fans alike.

Arts & Entertainment Music Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

