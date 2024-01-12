Usher Set to Perform at Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Legendary R&B artist, Usher, is all set to take the stage at the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. The highly-anticipated performance, which is to be a celebration of his illustrious 30-year career, has been teased with the release of a new trailer by Apple Music. The video features his iconic hit, ‘Yeah!’, with Lil Jon and Ludacris, and includes footage of Usher’s fans and famous celebrities like LeBron James, J Balvin, and BTS’ Jungkook.

Trailer Unveils Usher’s Super Bowl Performance

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the grand performance. Opening with a gospel choir’s rendition of Usher’s ‘Peace up / A-town down’, the video includes appearances by basketball superstar LeBron James, reggaeton singer J Balvin, and BTS’ Jungkook. The performance is expected to be a commemoration of Usher’s legacy, marking the 30th anniversary of his debut album and the 20th anniversary of the song ‘Yeah!’

Usher’s Ninth Studio Album ‘Coming Home’

Adding to the excitement, Usher is set to release his ninth studio album, ‘Coming Home’, on the same day as the Super Bowl. The artist has expressed his thrill and gratitude for the opportunity, promising that the world will witness a show unlike anything they’ve seen from him before. This will be Usher’s second Super Bowl appearance, with his first being in 2011 when he performed alongside The Black Eyed Peas.

Reminiscing Past Super Bowl Performances

Over the years, the Super Bowl Halftime Show has seen memorable performances by some of the world’s most renowned artists. From Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Madonna, The Black Eyed Peas, The Who, Prince, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, to Gwen Stefani, Sting, U2, Aerosmith with *NSync and Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, and Enrique Iglesias, the Super Bowl stage has been graced by music’s biggest names. The anticipation for Usher’s performance is undoubtedly high as fans eagerly wait to see how the R&B icon will leave his mark on this grand stage.