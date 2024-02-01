Usher Opens up About the Challenges of Celebrity Parenting

Grammy-award winning artist and recent Super Bowl halftime performer, Usher, recently opened up about the unique trials of parenting in the spotlight on the Club Shay Shay podcast. Usher, father to teenage sons Usher "Cinco" V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, shared that his boys often wish for him to maintain a low profile at their events to prevent attracting unwanted attention.

The Balancing Act of Celebrity Parenting

Respecting their wishes, Usher opts for a quieter presence, positioning himself at the back of the room. He expressed the need to strike a balance between being a supportive parent and ensuring his fame doesn't overshadow his children's experiences. Navigating this delicate balance is a part of the unique challenges that come with celebrity parenting.

Imparting the Value of Hard Work

Beyond managing his public profile, Usher is also mindful of the privileges his children enjoy due to his fame. Living in a mansion and having maid services are luxuries that he doesn't take for granted, and he emphasizes the importance of ensuring his children recognize these privileges. The singer stressed the necessity of teaching his sons the value of hard work and the reality of their class privilege.

Understanding the Pressure of a Shared Name

Usher's eldest son, Cinco, shares more than just his father's name. He also bears the weight of the expectations that come with it. Usher expressed his empathy for the pressure his son must feel and highlighted the importance of open communication in alleviating some of this stress. He understands the different "normal" his children experience and strives to equip them with the tools to handle their unique circumstances.

With two other children, Sovereign Bo, 3, and Sire Castrello, 2, whom he shares with his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, and Cinco and Naviyd, from his previous marriage to Tameka Foster, Usher's parenting journey continues to evolve. He underscores the significance of balance and communication in parenting, sharing that empathy is at the heart of understanding the different world his children navigate.