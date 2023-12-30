en English
Arts & Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela and Bobby Deol Team Up for New Film Project, NBK109

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:43 am EST
Urvashi Rautela and Bobby Deol Team Up for New Film Project, NBK109

Renowned actress, Urvashi Rautela, recently shared a candid, in-flight snapshot with Bollywood veteran, Bobby Deol, on her Instagram account. The post served as an announcement for their collaboration on an upcoming film, NBK109, sparking anticipation among fans for what this dynamic duo will bring to the silver screen.

Urvashi Rautela: Embracing Past and Future Collaborations

In her Instagram post, Urvashi expressed both gratitude and excitement. She acknowledged the Deol family’s significant role in her cinematic journey, having previously starred alongside Bobby Deol’s brother, Sunny Deol, in the movie ‘Singh Saab The Great.’ This forthcoming project with Bobby Deol, thus, not only represents a new professional venture but also a nod to her past work and relationships within the industry.

NBK109: A Mysterious New Venture

While Urvashi and Bobby are confirmed to star in NBK109, the details surrounding the project remain shrouded in mystery. The film is currently in its infancy, with the title being the only piece of information available to the public. What is certain, however, is the mounting curiosity and excitement among fans, eager to see how these two established actors will bring the story of NBK109 to life.

Bobby Deol: A Storied Career and Future Endeavours

Bobby Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Barsaat’ in 1995, has had a successful career, starring in successful movies like ‘Soldier,’ ‘Badal,’ and ‘Gupt.’ His recent role in the movie ‘Animal,’ co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, further solidified his status in the industry. Deol’s upcoming projects are equally promising. He is set to reprise his role in the sequel of the 2007 film ‘Apne,’ alongside his father Dharmendra, brother Sunny Deol, and nephew Karan Deol. He also revealed his involvement in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut during an appearance on the talk show ‘Koffee With Karan 8.’

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

