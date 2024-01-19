Upcoming Theater Season Features Classics and New Works

The curtains are set to rise on a vibrant theatrical season, offering a diverse lineup that includes both classic plays and innovative new works.

Pippin: A Tale of Self-Discovery

Launching the season from September 14 to October 7 is the celebrated musical "Pippin," directed by Eric Rosen. The story revolves around Prince Pippin's quest for fulfillment and the meaning of life.

'The Mystery of Irma Vep': A Parody of Horror

Following Pippin, audiences will be treated to a satirical homage to horror films, "The Mystery of Irma Vep," directed by Tom Aulino and featuring Mark Robbins and Ron Megee. The play runs from October 19 to November 18.

'A Christmas Carol': A Holiday Classic

Marking the holiday period, the enduring classic "A Christmas Carol," directed by Kyle Hatley, is slated to run from November 16 to December 26. This heartwarming tale is a staple of the festive season, retelling Charles Dickens' story of redemption and the true spirit of Christmas.

'Death of a Salesman': A Tragic Masterpiece

Kicking off the new year, audiences can witness Arthur Miller's iconic play "Death of a Salesman," from January 18 to February 10. This timeless piece is a poignant exploration of the American Dream and the human struggle for success.

'Waiting for You on the Corner of (13th and Walnut)': A New Collaborative Work

From February 15 to March 17, a new collaborative work, "Waiting for You on the Corner of (13th and Walnut)," will be performed. Directed by Michael Rohd, this production promises to be an adventurous addition to the season.

'Carousel': A Musical Classic

From March 15 to April 7, theatergoers can immerse themselves in the classic musical "Carousel" by Rodgers and Hammerstein, directed by Kyle Hatley.

'American Buffalo': A Sharp Social Critique

Concluding the season, David Mamet's "American Buffalo," directed by Jerry Genochio, will run concurrently with "Carousel" from March 15 to April 7. This play is a sharp social commentary, exploring themes of loyalty, business ethics, and the dark underbelly of the American Dream.

The upcoming theater season provides a rich blend of narrative depth, from personal journeys to social commentaries, through both time-honored stories and innovative theatrical experiences. It promises to be an engaging and rewarding journey for theater enthusiasts.