Arts & Entertainment

UP Diliman to Offer Course on Taylor Swift: A New Trend in Academia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
UP Diliman to Offer Course on Taylor Swift: A New Trend in Academia

On the academic landscape of the University of the Philippines Diliman (UP Diliman), a new course is emerging, one that promises to blend pop culture and rigorous academic study in an unprecedented manner. The university has announced the launch of an in-depth course dedicated to the life and work of pop music icon, Taylor Swift. This development reveals a trend toward the inclusion of contemporary artists and pop culture figures in academia, signifying a shift in educational offerings to resonate with modern students’ interests.

A Course Like No Other

The course, named ‘BMAS 196 WWX – Celebrities Studies: Taylor Swift in Focus,’ is tailored to offer a comprehensive study of the conception, construction, and performance of Taylor Swift as a celebrity. The curriculum aims to employ Swift’s persona as a tool for exploring our relationship with class, politics, gender, race, and our collective fantasies of success and mobility. This groundbreaking course will be conducted by UP CMC faculty, Dr. Cherish Aileen Brillion, a scholar known for her innovative approaches to pop culture studies.

Philippines: A Taylor Swift Nation

Dr. Brillion’s course is particularly timely, as the Philippines has earned a reputation as a ‘Taylor Swift nation’. The country boasts one of the most enthusiastic Swiftie fanbases worldwide, making it an ideal setting for such a course. With the university’s latest initiative, UP Diliman joins the ranks of other international universities that have recognized the academic potential of Swift’s impact on pop culture and the music industry.

A New Era in Academia

The introduction of the Taylor Swift course at UP Diliman is indicative of a broader shift in academia, reflecting the increasing recognition of the value of contemporary artists and popular culture in enriching the educational experience. As universities worldwide begin to adapt their curriculum to include subjects that resonate with the interests of modern students, the lines between education and entertainment are progressively blurring, offering a new approach to learning that is both relevant and engaging.

Arts & Entertainment Education Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

