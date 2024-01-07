Unyielding Spirit: Hridya Haseen Dances Through Pain to Triumph at State Arts Festival

On the eve of a critical performance at the state arts festival in Kollam, 17-year-old Hridya Haseen from Malappuram district suffered a twist of fate. A hot water bag, intended to provide relief from a fever, leaked on her legs and hip, causing severe burns. Yet, Hridya’s will remained unscathed. She was determined to dance, to perform her beloved Kathakali—a classical Indian dance form she had been practicing since childhood. This was her last opportunity to participate in the festival, an event she had been preparing for since the previous year.

A Dance Against Odds

Despite the pain, Hridya made a bold decision: she chose not to take medicine on the day of the competition. She feared the side effects—a potential stomach ache—could jeopardize her performance. Instead, Hridya relied on her extensive training and focus to carry her through. She had previously achieved an ‘A’ grade in Kathakali at the last state festival in Kozhikode, and she was determined not to let her injuries hold her back this time.

‘Ravana Ulbhavam’: A Tale of Ambition and Power

For her 15-minute performance, Hridya chose ‘Ravana Ulbhavam’ as her theme. It’s a tale from the ancient Indian epic, Ramayana, depicting the birth and rise of the demon king Ravana—a character often portrayed with complex layers of ambition, power, and spiritual knowledge. The theme resonated with Hridya’s own battle against adversity, reflecting her fierce determination to succeed, despite the odds stacked against her.

A Stellar Performance Amid Adversity

Despite the physical pain, Hridya delivered a stellar Kathakali performance. Her rigorous practice, coupled with her unwavering focus, paid off. The judges, deeply moved by her determination and skill, awarded her an ‘A’ grade once again. Hridya’s story serves as a testament to the spirit of resilience and the power of human will. It is a reminder that no challenge is too great when one’s passion is the driving force.