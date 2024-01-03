en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Unveiling The Personal Life Of ‘Coronation Street’ Star, Sally Ann Matthews

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:48 pm EST
Unveiling The Personal Life Of ‘Coronation Street’ Star, Sally Ann Matthews

ITV’s ‘Coronation Street’ star Sally Ann Matthews, celebrated for her portrayal of the tumultuous character Jenny Connor since 1986, leads a distinctly serene personal life, in sharp contrast to her character’s dramatic on-screen existence. While Jenny Connor navigates the aftermath of her fiance’s shocking revelation as a serial killer, Matthews enjoys tranquil moments with her husband and children.

A Life Away From The Limelight

Matthews is married to Nicholas Rhodes KC, a barrister specializing in serious commercial fraud, bribery, corruption, and financial crime. The couple, who tied the knot in 1999, has two sons, Louis and James. Matthews often shares snippets of their family moments on social media, presenting a starkly different picture from her on-screen persona’s turbulent journey.

The Secret Wedding

The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony on Matthews’ birthday, which coincided with their son James’s christening. This secret event was a deliberate choice by Matthews, who wished to avoid unnecessary fuss and to share the same last name as her family. The details of this secret wedding were shared by Matthews on a podcast, adding an intriguing layer to her otherwise peaceful personal life.

A Proud Family Moment

Their son Louis recently achieved a significant milestone by graduating from university. Matthews marked this proud moment with a post on social media, showcasing a glimpse of the simple yet fulfilling life she leads away from the camera. Meanwhile, ‘Coronation Street’ continues to enthrall its viewers on ITV1, with episodes also available on ITVX.

0
Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Billie Eilish Eyes Acting Roles; Danielle Brooks Honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Billie Eilish, the music superstar, has expressed her interest in venturing into more acting roles following her television debut in ‘Swarm.’ The revelation was made at the opening night gala of the Palm Springs International Film Festival. While she was uncertain about the specific types of roles she’d prefer, she displayed enthusiasm for participating in
Billie Eilish Eyes Acting Roles; Danielle Brooks Honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival
The Renaissance of RPGs: A Glimpse into the Best Games of 2023
4 mins ago
The Renaissance of RPGs: A Glimpse into the Best Games of 2023
Indigenous Filmmakers' Struggle for Recognition in Hollywood Mirrored in 'Fancy Dance' Distribution Challenges
5 mins ago
Indigenous Filmmakers' Struggle for Recognition in Hollywood Mirrored in 'Fancy Dance' Distribution Challenges
Disney's Animation Evolution Sparks Debate Amid Box Office Woes
2 mins ago
Disney's Animation Evolution Sparks Debate Amid Box Office Woes
Glynis Johns, Hollywood's Golden Era Icon, Passes Away at 100
3 mins ago
Glynis Johns, Hollywood's Golden Era Icon, Passes Away at 100
Anticipated Metal Albums of 2024: A Diverse Lineup of Upcoming Releases
3 mins ago
Anticipated Metal Albums of 2024: A Diverse Lineup of Upcoming Releases
Latest Headlines
World News
The Future of Washington Huskies Football: Prospects and Challenges
19 seconds
The Future of Washington Huskies Football: Prospects and Challenges
Washington Huskies Football: Navigating Through Uncertainty and Change
54 seconds
Washington Huskies Football: Navigating Through Uncertainty and Change
Country Singer Tim Dugger to Rev Up NASCAR Race Weekends with Live Performances in 2024
59 seconds
Country Singer Tim Dugger to Rev Up NASCAR Race Weekends with Live Performances in 2024
BVHS Nurse Lauren Phillips Honored with First DAISY Award
2 mins
BVHS Nurse Lauren Phillips Honored with First DAISY Award
Bangladesh's Political Crossroads: Parliamentary Election Amidst Opposition Boycott
2 mins
Bangladesh's Political Crossroads: Parliamentary Election Amidst Opposition Boycott
Desiree's Ordeal: A Controversial Tale of a Chemical Abortion
2 mins
Desiree's Ordeal: A Controversial Tale of a Chemical Abortion
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers: Let Voters Decide on Trump's Ballot Eligibility
2 mins
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers: Let Voters Decide on Trump's Ballot Eligibility
FA Cup Throwback: Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley in Third-Round Tie
3 mins
FA Cup Throwback: Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley in Third-Round Tie
Democrats Spotlight Ongoing Threats to Democracy on Capitol Riot Anniversary
3 mins
Democrats Spotlight Ongoing Threats to Democracy on Capitol Riot Anniversary
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
47 mins
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
56 mins
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
2 hours
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
4 hours
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
9 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
10 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
10 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
12 hours
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
12 hours
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app