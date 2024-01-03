Unveiling The Personal Life Of ‘Coronation Street’ Star, Sally Ann Matthews

ITV’s ‘Coronation Street’ star Sally Ann Matthews, celebrated for her portrayal of the tumultuous character Jenny Connor since 1986, leads a distinctly serene personal life, in sharp contrast to her character’s dramatic on-screen existence. While Jenny Connor navigates the aftermath of her fiance’s shocking revelation as a serial killer, Matthews enjoys tranquil moments with her husband and children.

A Life Away From The Limelight

Matthews is married to Nicholas Rhodes KC, a barrister specializing in serious commercial fraud, bribery, corruption, and financial crime. The couple, who tied the knot in 1999, has two sons, Louis and James. Matthews often shares snippets of their family moments on social media, presenting a starkly different picture from her on-screen persona’s turbulent journey.

The Secret Wedding

The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony on Matthews’ birthday, which coincided with their son James’s christening. This secret event was a deliberate choice by Matthews, who wished to avoid unnecessary fuss and to share the same last name as her family. The details of this secret wedding were shared by Matthews on a podcast, adding an intriguing layer to her otherwise peaceful personal life.

A Proud Family Moment

Their son Louis recently achieved a significant milestone by graduating from university. Matthews marked this proud moment with a post on social media, showcasing a glimpse of the simple yet fulfilling life she leads away from the camera. Meanwhile, ‘Coronation Street’ continues to enthrall its viewers on ITV1, with episodes also available on ITVX.