en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Unveiling ‘The Magic Dragon 2024’: A New Era of Immersive Digital Art

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
Unveiling ‘The Magic Dragon 2024’: A New Era of Immersive Digital Art

In the heart of Bangkok, a spectacle of light and artistry has risen along the banks of the Chao Phraya River. Dubbed ‘The Magic Dragon 2024,’ this stunning digital sculpture, unveiled to coincide with the Chinese Year of the Dragon, marks a new chapter in immersive art. The brainchild of digital artist Chevalier, this 55-metre LED dragon is a harmonious blend of Eastern and Western influences, drawing inspiration from the Western baroque style and the traditional Chinese dragon dance.

The Dragon’s Dance in Light

The intricate metal structure of the dragon, complete with a head, tail, and 38 rotating geometric vertebrae, creates a spiraling wave-like effect, fostering an aesthetic that is as compelling as it is complex. However, the true magic of the sculpture lies within its ‘body of light.’ The interior of the dragon is laced with LED lights that react to visitors’ movements through sensors, offering a dynamic and ever-changing visual display that is as unique as the individuals who wander through it.

Art Tailored for the Social Media Age

Understanding the significance of social media in today’s culture, Chevalier has designed the sculpture with an eye for Instagram appeal. Visitors are encouraged to capture and share their unique photographic perspectives of the dragon, contributing to the collective online narrative of the sculpture’s beauty. This approach not only enhances the sculpture’s reach but also invites a global audience to view and interact with the artwork, albeit virtually.

A Collaborative Masterpiece

‘The Magic Dragon 2024’ is not the sole creation of Chevalier. The artist collaborated with software engineers Cyrille Henry and Antoine Villeret to bring his vision to life, highlighting the increasing interplay between art and technology in the contemporary world. The sculpture will be on display for public viewing at ICONSIAM, River Park, from January 12 to 31, illuminating the riverside with its radiance and serving as a beacon of modern artistry.

0
Arts & Entertainment Asia China
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Artists Across 11 Countries Release 'Rajieen', an Anthem of Solidarity with Palestine
In the wake of Israel’s assault on Gaza, 25 artists from the West Asia and North Africa (Wana) and Middle East and North Africa (Mena) regions have rallied together to produce a powerful musical response. Their creation, ‘Rajieen,’ stands as a formidable anthem in solidarity with Palestine, echoing the resilient spirit of the Palestinian struggle
Artists Across 11 Countries Release 'Rajieen', an Anthem of Solidarity with Palestine
K-Pop Idols' Fancams: A New Trend in Music Consumption
9 mins ago
K-Pop Idols' Fancams: A New Trend in Music Consumption
Revealed: Canceled Standalone Call of Duty Zombies Game
13 mins ago
Revealed: Canceled Standalone Call of Duty Zombies Game
Black Heritage Festival Returns to Tampa: A Celebration of Unity, Resilience, and Culture
4 mins ago
Black Heritage Festival Returns to Tampa: A Celebration of Unity, Resilience, and Culture
Oppiwater Arts Festival 2024: A Vibrant Cultural Extravaganza Awaits
8 mins ago
Oppiwater Arts Festival 2024: A Vibrant Cultural Extravaganza Awaits
Katrina Kaif Dazzles in Classic Sabyasachi Lehenga at Ira Khan's Wedding Reception
9 mins ago
Katrina Kaif Dazzles in Classic Sabyasachi Lehenga at Ira Khan's Wedding Reception
Latest Headlines
World News
Cook Government Confirms Non-Binary Gender Status Option for Birth Certificates
20 seconds
Cook Government Confirms Non-Binary Gender Status Option for Birth Certificates
Amira Aisya Calls for Apology from Former PM Dr Mahathir over Controversial Remarks
32 seconds
Amira Aisya Calls for Apology from Former PM Dr Mahathir over Controversial Remarks
Track and Field Event Showcases Athletic Prowess and Competitive Spirit
46 seconds
Track and Field Event Showcases Athletic Prowess and Competitive Spirit
Transgender Rights and Healthcare: The Gap between Policy and Practice
1 min
Transgender Rights and Healthcare: The Gap between Policy and Practice
Costly Decarbonisation Project Sparks Controversy in Scotland
2 mins
Costly Decarbonisation Project Sparks Controversy in Scotland
Trinidad's Integrity Commission Faces Lawsuit Over Terminated Probe
3 mins
Trinidad's Integrity Commission Faces Lawsuit Over Terminated Probe
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
3 mins
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
Dundee's 'Hello Lamp Post' Initiative: A Costly Climate Conversation?
3 mins
Dundee's 'Hello Lamp Post' Initiative: A Costly Climate Conversation?
India in Focus: Political March, Weather Woes, and International Developments
3 mins
India in Focus: Political March, Weather Woes, and International Developments
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
28 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
28 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
41 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
45 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
50 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app