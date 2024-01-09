Unveiling the Life of Saint Maximilian Kolbe: Polish Film ‘Knight’ Makes Global Strides

Unfolding the saga of a saint, the newly released Polish film ‘Knight’, is a 57-minute cinematic journey through the life of Saint Maximilian Kolbe. The film is an endeavor by the Polish Bishop Conference’s Opoka Foundation, exploring the historical and religious dimensions of Kolbe’s life. Kolbe is venerated for his martyrdom, inventive contributions, missionary work, and the establishment of Militia of the Immaculata, a modern media company.

The Man behind the Martyr

Father Marek Gancarczyk, the president of the Opoka Foundation, emphasizes the resilience and triumph that mark Kolbe’s life, particularly during his incarceration in the Auschwitz death camp. The film’s director, Michal Szymanowicz, underscores that while Kolbe is primarily known for his martyrdom, his biography is a source of inspiration. His uncompromising approach in diverse fields is a testament to his enduring spirit.

A Lifelike Portrayal

‘Knight’ uses authentic locations associated with Kolbe, original exhibits, and photographs to meticulously recreate his life. The intention is to provide viewers with an immersive experience, transporting them back in time to witness the saint’s life firsthand. The film’s pre-premiere in Wrocław, Poland, and its official premiere in Warsaw were met with positive reviews. An official screening also took place in Rome, further expanding its reach.

Global Reception and Impact

In an effort to reach a global audience, EWTN Poland has plans to translate the documentary into several languages, including English, Spanish, and German. Notable commentators featured in the film include George Weigel and Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller, figures well-known to European and American audiences. The Opoka Foundation’s previous film about Blessed Stefan Wyszyński amassed over 30 million viewers in its first week, indicating a robust interest in religious documentaries of this nature. ‘Knight’, with its potent narrative and universal appeal, is poised to follow in its footsteps, illuminating the life and works of Saint Maximilian Kolbe to audiences worldwide.