en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Unveiling the Life of Saint Maximilian Kolbe: Polish Film ‘Knight’ Makes Global Strides

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
Unveiling the Life of Saint Maximilian Kolbe: Polish Film ‘Knight’ Makes Global Strides

Unfolding the saga of a saint, the newly released Polish film ‘Knight’, is a 57-minute cinematic journey through the life of Saint Maximilian Kolbe. The film is an endeavor by the Polish Bishop Conference’s Opoka Foundation, exploring the historical and religious dimensions of Kolbe’s life. Kolbe is venerated for his martyrdom, inventive contributions, missionary work, and the establishment of Militia of the Immaculata, a modern media company.

The Man behind the Martyr

Father Marek Gancarczyk, the president of the Opoka Foundation, emphasizes the resilience and triumph that mark Kolbe’s life, particularly during his incarceration in the Auschwitz death camp. The film’s director, Michal Szymanowicz, underscores that while Kolbe is primarily known for his martyrdom, his biography is a source of inspiration. His uncompromising approach in diverse fields is a testament to his enduring spirit.

A Lifelike Portrayal

‘Knight’ uses authentic locations associated with Kolbe, original exhibits, and photographs to meticulously recreate his life. The intention is to provide viewers with an immersive experience, transporting them back in time to witness the saint’s life firsthand. The film’s pre-premiere in Wrocław, Poland, and its official premiere in Warsaw were met with positive reviews. An official screening also took place in Rome, further expanding its reach.

Global Reception and Impact

In an effort to reach a global audience, EWTN Poland has plans to translate the documentary into several languages, including English, Spanish, and German. Notable commentators featured in the film include George Weigel and Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller, figures well-known to European and American audiences. The Opoka Foundation’s previous film about Blessed Stefan Wyszyński amassed over 30 million viewers in its first week, indicating a robust interest in religious documentaries of this nature. ‘Knight’, with its potent narrative and universal appeal, is poised to follow in its footsteps, illuminating the life and works of Saint Maximilian Kolbe to audiences worldwide.

0
Arts & Entertainment Poland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
44 seconds ago
Shah Rukh Khan to Grace CNN-News18's Indian of the Year 2023 Event
Shah Rukh Khan, adored as the ‘King of Bollywood’, is set to illuminate the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2023 event, a live broadcast scheduled for January 10th at 6 pm. Known for his magnetic charisma and significant contributions to the Indian film industry, Khan’s anticipated appearance is expected to enthral a global audience. His
Shah Rukh Khan to Grace CNN-News18's Indian of the Year 2023 Event
Daisy Ridley Shines at Film Premiere, Confirms Return to Star Wars
11 mins ago
Daisy Ridley Shines at Film Premiere, Confirms Return to Star Wars
Golden Globe Awards 2024 and Bollywood Celebrations: A Glimpse into Glamour and Culture
32 mins ago
Golden Globe Awards 2024 and Bollywood Celebrations: A Glimpse into Glamour and Culture
'Oppenheimer' Wins Best Motion Picture - Drama at Golden Globes
4 mins ago
'Oppenheimer' Wins Best Motion Picture - Drama at Golden Globes
Renee Rapp Promotes Mean Girls Film Adaptation: From Broadway to the Big Screen
6 mins ago
Renee Rapp Promotes Mean Girls Film Adaptation: From Broadway to the Big Screen
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
10 mins ago
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
Latest Headlines
World News
Hardmission Festival Incident Reignites Pill Testing Debate
52 seconds
Hardmission Festival Incident Reignites Pill Testing Debate
Walgreens Pivots Towards Health Care: An Insight into CEO Tim Wentworth's Strategy
2 mins
Walgreens Pivots Towards Health Care: An Insight into CEO Tim Wentworth's Strategy
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
3 mins
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
Expert Advise and New Study Shed Light on Sinus Problem Treatments
4 mins
Expert Advise and New Study Shed Light on Sinus Problem Treatments
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
4 mins
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign
4 mins
Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign
UK Maternity Care Crisis: Suicide Emerges as Leading Cause of Death for New Mothers
4 mins
UK Maternity Care Crisis: Suicide Emerges as Leading Cause of Death for New Mothers
Metropolis Healthcare Registers 12% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3FY24
4 mins
Metropolis Healthcare Registers 12% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3FY24
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
7 mins
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
21 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app