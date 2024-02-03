Unveiling the Eternal Nature of Love: The 15th Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival

The 15th Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival unfurled its grandeur at Safed Baradari, illuminating the city with the theme of love, embodying its eternal nature. Surpassing the conventional understanding of love, it examines the emotion in its multifaceted glory through the narratives of over 90 couples hailing from Lucknow, encapsulated in five compelling movies.

Love: The Ever-Evolving Concept

The films traverse through the labyrinth of love, scrutinizing its definition, examining its intricate link with the institution of marriage, and exploring its impact on peace and work-life balance. The festival brilliantly juxtaposes love stories from the era of classic romances to the dynamic world of modern dating experiences.

Emblem of Traditional Romance and Modern Heartbreak

For instance, the endearing love story of Jawwaar Saab, a 70-year-old man, and Farzana paints a picture of traditional, subtle romance. On the other hand, the narrative of Aamir and his former lover Ranjana mirrors the agony of separation along with the enduring respect for shared memories.

Love as Rebellion and Inheritance

Breaking away from societal norms, the festival also delves into the trials and tribulations faced by same-gender couples. It underlines that love is both a form of rebellion and inheritance, echoing the message that love ultimately triumphs over adversities. The event serves as a testament to the complexities of love and its diverse expressions across time, societal norms, and the labyrinth of personal experiences.

Supplementing the narratives, the festival also comes alive with cultural performances, dramatic presentations, and a craft bazaar showcasing the works of over 100 artists. The attendees are treated to cultural and food walks, a Dawn Concert tradition, poetry recitals, short film screenings, and book presentations and discussions. The 15th Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival is indeed a celebration of love in all its timeless dimensions.