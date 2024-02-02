Unveiling Royal Secrets: The Making of Princess Diana's Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's 1981 royal wedding remains etched in global memory, with her wedding dress playing a significant role. The flamboyant gown, designed by Elizabeth Emanuel and her then-partner David Emanuel, is still considered a statement piece of the 1980s. With its 25-foot train embellished with 10,000 hand-embroidered sequins and pearls, the dress was designed to stand out in the vastness of St Paul's Cathedral and transform Diana into a fairy-tale princess.

Behind-the-Scenes Preparations

Elizabeth Emanuel recently shared some intriguing behind-the-scenes details with HELLO! magazine. A crucial aspect of the dress's perfection was ensuring the correct length and Diana's comfort. In order to achieve this, a special pair of fitting shoes, covered in the same silk fabric as the wedding dress, were used during fittings and rehearsals, including those at St Paul's Cathedral.

Personalised Footwear and Accessories

The final pair of shoes Diana wore on her wedding day featured a low heel and were personalised with the initials of the bride and groom. The dress was complemented by the Spencer tiara, a family heirloom, and a 30-metre tulle veil, adding to the overall enchantment of the princess's wedding attire.

Diana's Love for the Dress

Despite the immense pressure of marrying Prince Charles, Diana thoroughly enjoyed the planning process. She even took the time during her honeymoon to thank her designers, expressing her love for the dress and the fun she had during the creation process. This personal involvement and appreciation from the princess only added to the dress's legacy and its place in royal fashion history.