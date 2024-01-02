en English
Arts & Entertainment

Unveiling Mysteries: ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 11, Episode 8 Set to Air

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
Unveiling Mysteries: ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 11, Episode 8 Set to Air

The 11th season of the treasure hunting TV series, ‘The Curse of Oak Island’, is all set to present its 8th episode on Tuesday, January 2, at 9 p.m. Enthusiasts can tune in live on DirecTV Stream or Philo, with both platforms offering free trials for new viewers.

A Significant Setback Opens New Doors

This episode, as hinted by the official History Channel website, will mark a significant setback for the team— a twist that might pave the way for an unexpected breakthrough. The episode will air on the History Channel, following the franchise’s other show, ‘The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down,’ at 8 p.m.

Alternative Viewing Options

For those without cable, the riveting series can be streamed via various platforms including DirecTV Stream, Philo, and Fubo TV, each showcasing different packages and free trials. DirecTV Stream stands out for its top-notch live and regional sports coverage, while Philo is known for its affordable subscription and inclusive DVR service. Fubo TV is a sports fan’s paradise, offering a plethora of channels and on-demand content.

Channel Finder and Past Episodes

Viewers can utilize the channel finder on their provider’s website to ascertain the right channel. Those who miss an episode or wish to revisit previous episodes can check out the streaming platforms once the episodes are available online.

The series tracks the journey of brothers Rick and Marty Lagina and their team as they strive to unravel a 228-year-old treasure mystery. This season, viewers can look forward to the team unveiling unusual artifacts, adding another dimension to the mystery.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

