Arts & Entertainment

Unveiling Local Talents: New Art Exhibit at Edmonds Waterfront Center

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST
Unveiling Local Talents: New Art Exhibit at Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Edmonds Waterfront Center Art Gallery, a beacon of community culture, has unveiled a compelling new exhibit featuring the works of four distinguished local artists: Roger Whitlock, Bear Carpenter, and the dynamic duo, Bill and Sharon Grader. This vibrant collection is not only a testament to their creative prowess but also a reflection of the local art scene’s diversity and dynamism.

Bill and Sharon Grader: Uniting Different Mediums

Bill and Sharon Grader, a distinctive pair in the art world, each work with different mediums and often intertwine their crafts to produce unique, combined creations. Bill is a master at breathing new life into discarded materials like wood, driftwood, and metal, transforming them into intriguing sculptures, wall art, and furniture. On the other hand, Sharon paints with an abstract encaustic style, incorporating various materials and techniques. Their combined efforts result in a harmonious blend of form and color, making each artwork a stand-alone spectacle.

Bear Carpenter: Capturing Community Essence

Bear Carpenter, an Edmonds-based acrylic artist, skillfully captures the essence of the local community in his work. A recent honoree at the Edmonds Arts Festival, Bear has been profoundly influenced by the works of watercolorist Dan Camp. His work, a collection of visual hymns to everyday locations in Edmonds, can be found gracing several local galleries and events.

Roger Whitlock: A Watercolor Maestro

Roger Whitlock, a seasoned watercolor artist, boasts a long-standing membership in the Northwest and Hawai’i Watercolor Societies. His work, which has been showcased internationally and is part of several prestigious collections, continues to captivate audiences with its subtle hues and fluid forms. After relocating to Edmonds from Honolulu, Whitlock remains an active contributor to the local arts scene.

The exhibit, offering an immersive artistic journey, is open to the public free of charge. The gallery, located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds, invites everyone to explore and appreciate the creative talents of these artists. The beautifully crafted frames that house the art were created by Jordan Baker, who accepts custom orders for his exquisite work.

Arts & Entertainment Local News United States
BNN Correspondents

