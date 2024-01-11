en English
Arts & Entertainment

Unveiling Facebook’s Journey: A Documentary on Mark Zuckerberg’s Power

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
Unveiling Facebook’s Journey: A Documentary on Mark Zuckerberg’s Power

The power Mark Zuckerberg has wielded since Facebook’s inception is the focus of a new feature documentary, offering a deep dive into the origins and evolution of the social media giant. Starting from FaceMash’s creation within the Harvard walls, the film takes viewers on a journey through Facebook’s noteworthy chronicles, guided by insights from Zuckerberg’s former Harvard acquaintances, colleagues, and biographers.

Unmasking Zuckerberg’s Dominance

The Sky documentary unflinchingly explores key moments that have defined Facebook’s trajectory, including the controversial Cambridge Analytica scandal, the disturbing role Facebook played in Myanmar’s violence, and the mental health concerns linked to Instagram’s teen users. The film paints a vivid portrait of Zuckerberg’s unrivalled power, his apparent arrogance, and his relentless drive for growth above all else, culminating in his 2018 US Congress hearing.

An Array of Television Highlights

Beyond the Zuckerberg feature, television viewers are treated to a varied palette of programs. These range from the high-stakes business pitches of ‘Dragon’s Den’, to the enchanting wildlife encounters at Knowsley Safari Park, where a multitude of animal species captivate audiences.

Return to Fiction: A Nostalgic Journey

Fictional television makes a celebrated return with Julia’s much-awaited comeback in a TV studio, and Robson Green’s compelling portrayal of detective Geordie Keating in a crime drama set in the 1950s. Further adding to the intrigue, Sally Lindsay takes the lead in a detective show presenting a fresh murder mystery to unravel.

Orson Welles: A Glimpse Through His Eyes

‘The Eyes of Orson Welles’, a documentary crafted by Mark Cousins, presents a unique exploration of the acclaimed director’s life and work. Using Welles’s own art as a lens, the film delves into his vision and the indelible impact he made on the film industry.

While criticized for not disclosing any fresh information or delving deep enough into the issues, the Zuckerberg documentary still serves as a comprehensive refresher on the key chapters of his life, reminding us of the profound influence and power he commands over the digital world.

