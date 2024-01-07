en English
Arts & Entertainment

Unveiling a Towering Tribute: Sherwood Park’s Sculpture of Resilience Amid Pandemic

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:58 pm EST
Unveiling a Towering Tribute: Sherwood Park’s Sculpture of Resilience Amid Pandemic

In the heart of Sherwood Park, Alberta, a towering tribute to resilience stands tall against the winter chill. A local business owner, Don Lucas, has unveiled a 13-foot high sculpture, a testament to the indomitable spirit of Albertans, particularly in the face of the relentless challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artwork Symbolizing Resilience

The artwork, a striking portrayal of a family and their horse braving the elements, was conceived and brought to life by the artist duo, Roger Shore and his son Matthew Shore. Weighing in at a hefty 25,000 pounds, the sculpture stands not just as a symbol of physical endurance, but also as a beacon of hope, reflecting the community’s collective journey and struggle.

A Father-Son Endeavour

The Shores, father and son, embarked on this project driven by their admiration for the community’s resilience during the pandemic. For Matthew, who has been dabbling in sculpting as a hobby, this project marked his first venture into using concrete as a medium and his largest creation to date. What began as a 9.5-inch miniature was eventually scaled up to a towering 13 feet, a testament to the duo’s artistic prowess and dedication.

From Concrete to Bronze

Not content with the challenge of the project’s scale, Matthew Shore took it a step further. He embarked on the intricate task of painting the concrete sculpture to resemble bronze, further enhancing the complexity and aesthetic appeal of the project. Through this intricate detailing, the Shores have created a lasting tribute that not only embodies the strength of the community but also resonates with the artistic sensibilities of onlookers.

Don Lucas, the man behind the project, hopes that the sculpture will serve as a symbol of perseverance and inspiration to those who encounter it. More than a testament to artistic skill, it is a reflection of the collective journey of endurance and struggle that the community has faced and continues to face, making it a beacon of hope for the times.

Arts & Entertainment Canada Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

