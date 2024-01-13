en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Unveiling a Literary Legacy: Plaque Honors Michael ‘Sonny’ Bodkin’s Influence on James Joyce

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Unveiling a Literary Legacy: Plaque Honors Michael ‘Sonny’ Bodkin’s Influence on James Joyce

Marking a significant occasion in literary history, a plaque dedicated to the influence of Michael “Sonny” Bodkin on the eminent Irish novelist James Joyce and his spouse Nora Barnacle was unveiled at Rahoon Cemetery. Presiding over the ceremony was President Michael D. Higgins, a testament to the national importance of this event. This momentous occasion also celebrated the 110th publication anniversary of Joyce’s acclaimed short story, ‘The Dead.’

A Commemorative Plaque with Literary Connotations

The plaque not only honors the connection between Bodkin, Joyce, and Barnacle, but also features an extract from Joyce’s ‘The Dead.’ This inclusion further magnifies the literary significance of the plaque and creates a tangible link between the historical figures and their contributions to Ireland’s rich cultural heritage.

President Higgins Commends the Literary Connection

President Higgins expressed his delight at the establishment of this direct link. His participation in the event underscores the recognition and appreciation of historical figures and their impact on Ireland’s cultural legacy. The president, throughout his tenure, has consistently marked the life and work of James Joyce, making this event a continuation of his commitment to honor Ireland’s literary heritage.

Community Effort to Honor the Literary Legacy

Beyond the presidential involvement, the project saw contributions from local historian and author Ray Joyce, enhancing the community effort in preserving and honoring Ireland’s literary heritage. The plaque was unveiled at the Bodkin Family Vault, with Mrs. Mary O’Connor, Michael Bodkin’s grandniece, and her family in attendance. As part of the ceremony, singer Noel O’Grady performed ‘The Lass of Aughrim,’ a song central to the events in ‘The Dead.’

The unveiling of this plaque is a momentous occasion, reaffirming the importance of remembering and honoring historic figures and their impact on cultural and literary heritage. It represents a continued commitment to keep Ireland’s literary legacy alive and appreciated, with both the community and the nation’s highest office involved in its realization.

0
Arts & Entertainment History Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
'Succession' Props, including 'Doderick' and Burberry Bag, Up for Auction
As the virtual gavel is prepared to fall, fans and collectors alike can rejoice as props from the widely celebrated HBO series ‘Succession’ have been hoisted onto the auction block. This treasure trove includes a Burberry tote bag and a 6-foot dog suit mascot named ‘Doderick’. The tote bag, humorously tagged as a ‘ludicrously capacious
'Succession' Props, including 'Doderick' and Burberry Bag, Up for Auction
Marvel's Echo Series: A Surprise Triumph Amid Skepticism
15 mins ago
Marvel's Echo Series: A Surprise Triumph Amid Skepticism
Dan Levy: From 'Schitt's Creek' to 'Good Grief', a Journey in Comedy and Grief
15 mins ago
Dan Levy: From 'Schitt's Creek' to 'Good Grief', a Journey in Comedy and Grief
Rubik's Cube Turns 50: An Icon in the Puzzle Market
12 mins ago
Rubik's Cube Turns 50: An Icon in the Puzzle Market
'Raising Kanan' Welcomes Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods as New Characters
14 mins ago
'Raising Kanan' Welcomes Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods as New Characters
Claudia Christian's 'Dark Legacies': A Promising Addition to Sci-Fi Comics
14 mins ago
Claudia Christian's 'Dark Legacies': A Promising Addition to Sci-Fi Comics
Latest Headlines
World News
Forest Green Rovers' Coach Deeney Criticizes 'Babies' Mentality After Loss to Harrogate Town
6 seconds
Forest Green Rovers' Coach Deeney Criticizes 'Babies' Mentality After Loss to Harrogate Town
2024 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions Approaches Climax: Here's What to Expect
14 seconds
2024 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions Approaches Climax: Here's What to Expect
Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens' Conservatory
39 seconds
Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens' Conservatory
Young Indian Driver to Debut in Formula E; Usain Bolt Experiences Electric Speed
45 seconds
Young Indian Driver to Debut in Formula E; Usain Bolt Experiences Electric Speed
DeSantis Braves Iowa Blizzard for Campaign, Contrasts himself with Trump
50 seconds
DeSantis Braves Iowa Blizzard for Campaign, Contrasts himself with Trump
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
9 mins
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
10 mins
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
11 mins
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
12 mins
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app