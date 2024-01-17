'Until Dawn': Sandberg and Dauberman Reunite for PlayStation Game's Film Adaptation

On the heels of the major success of 'Shazam!', David F. Sandberg is gearing up to explore a more chilling terrain with 'Until Dawn', a film adaptation of the celebrated PlayStation horror video game. The project is under the umbrella of Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions, both being subsidiaries of Sony. Adding to the thrill, Gary Dauberman, the wordsmith behind successful horror ventures such as 'It' and 'Annabelle', is on board to revise the original screenplay by Blair Butler.

Powerhouse Production Team

The project will be produced by a team of horror and action genre veterans, including Gary Dauberman through his Coin Operated banner, David F. Sandberg, Lotta Losten, Roy Lee, Asad Qizilbash, and Carter Swan. The original game, a 2015 release, entailed a group of friends in a remote mountain retreat grappling with life-or-death situations against an enigmatic killer and wendigos.

A Nod to Horror Classics

The film's details are still shrouded in secrecy, but it's touted as an R-rated homage to the horror genre. PlayStation Productions is on a roll, expanding its portfolio of cinematic adaptations of video games. The company's previous projects include adaptations of 'The Last of Us', 'Gran Turismo', and 'Twisted Metal'.

A Duo with Proven Track Record

Meanwhile, Dauberman has just wrapped up an adaptation of 'Salem's Lot' and is currently spinning a 'Gargoyles' project for Disney+. Sandberg's repertoire includes horror hits like 'Lights Out', and 'Annabelle: Creation'. His recent directorial venture is 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'. Given their past collaborations and individual successes, the 'Until Dawn' adaptation seems to be in capable hands.

What to Expect?

The game 'Until Dawn' weaved a captivating narrative where players' choices dictated the fate of the characters. How this choose-your-own-adventure style will translate into a film remains to be seen. However, with a seasoned director like Sandberg at the helm, the adaptation is likely to honor the spirit of the game while delivering a spine-chilling cinematic experience.