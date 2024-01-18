Unsuk Chin's 'Operascope' Premieres in North America, Celebrating Opera's Legacy

The grandeur of Koerner Hall in Toronto is set to host the North American premiere of Unsuk Chin's 'Operascope' on January 24, a unique orchestral tribute to the history of opera. This nine-minute symphonic marvel, co-commissioned by an array of prestigious orchestras - Esprit Orchestra, Bayerisches Staatsorchester, Sao Paulo State Symphony Orchestra, and Orchestre de Paris - weaves the rich tapestry of opera using a palette of brass instruments reminiscent of Wagner.

Chin's Reverence for Opera

Chin's 'Operascope' integrates elements from operatic giants such as Verdi and Puccini in a subtle yet captivating manner. The piece, born out of the 400th anniversary of the Bavarian State Opera and Chin's personal engagement with various operatic traditions, is a non-vocal homage to opera, making the orchestra the main protagonist. It offers an innovative perspective on the genre, creating allusions to different operatic styles throughout history.

Unveiling 'Operascope'

The world premiere of 'Operascope', conducted by long-term collaborator Kent Nagano, took place in Munich. Nagano, who has worked closely with Chin for over two decades, brought to life the intricate symphony which, despite the absence of vocal parts, pulsates with the spirit of opera. The commissioning organizations had requested an orchestral work, and Chin, known for her ability to transform and reference gestures from other works, often with a touch of humor or sarcasm, delivered an unforgettable piece.

A Concert Experience Like No Other

While interpretations of 'Operascope' may vary, Chin places great emphasis on concentration and devotion during the concert experience. She meticulously curates concerts, incorporating a mix of high-profile artists, premieres, experimental works, and performances that celebrate diverse musical traditions. In an information-saturated world, Chin stresses the importance of focus, offering audiences an immersive journey into the heart of music.

Undoubtedly, the North American premiere of 'Operascope' at Toronto's Koerner Hall is a landmark event in contemporary classical music. It speaks volumes about Chin's artistry and her ability to create symphonic narratives that resonate deeply with the legacy of opera.