Unspecified Production Issues Lead to Cancellation of 'Ten Count' Anime Adaptation

The long-anticipated anime adaptation of Rihito Takarai's boys-love manga 'Ten Count' has been officially canceled due to undisclosed production issues, leaving fans worldwide in a state of disappointment. This project, initially set to make its debut as a TV series in 2020, had to be re-envisioned as a feature film due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite all the efforts and the reshuffling of plans, the film, which was expected to be released in 2023, did not see the light of day.

From TV Series to Film: A Journey of Setbacks

The 'Ten Count' project, which was meant to transition from manga to the screen, was marred by setbacks from the outset. The Covid-19 pandemic forced the production team to pause and retool the TV series. In October 2023, it was announced that the adaptation would instead be a feature film set to release within the same year. However, even those plans failed to materialize and have now been officially canceled.

A Glimpse into the Team and the Manga

The team behind the adaptation included So Toyama as the director and Tomomi Shimazaki as the character designer. The animation production was to be handled by East Fish Studio and Synergy SP. The original 'Ten Count' manga, published from 2013 to 2017, was a six-volume series picked up for North American release by SuBLime Manga, an imprint of Viz Media.

The Story That Captivated Fans

The 'Ten Count' manga follows the story of a corporate secretary named Shirotani, suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder. He meets a therapist named Kurose, who helps him navigate through a ten-step program to address his compulsion. As they journey through each step together, Shirotani's feelings for Kurose grow, creating a captivating narrative that has found a dedicated fan base.

Despite the unfortunate cancellation of the 'Ten Count' adaptation, the engrossing story of Shirotani and Kurose will continue to live on in the hearts of its fans, and in the pages of the manga that started it all.