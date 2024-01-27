Unsettled Debt: Mysuru City Corporation's Unpaid Bill to Renowned Sculptor Raises Concerns

In a recent meeting on the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025, the former Mayor, Shivakumar, brought to light a longstanding issue of an unpaid bill. The MCC reportedly owes a sum of Rs. 12 lakh to the acclaimed sculptor, Arun Yogiraj, for a statue he had crafted back in 2015. The statue in question is that of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, prominently situated at what was formerly known as Hardinge Circle. Following the erection of the statue, the Circle was aptly renamed as Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle.

Unsettled Debts and Unappreciated Art

Shivakumar voiced his criticism against the MCC for their failure to settle the outstanding bill. The former Mayor's concerns extended beyond the financial neglect, touching on what he viewed as a mistreatment of Yogiraj. The sculptor, recognized internationally for his work, had notably created the Balak Ram idol at Ayodhya, yet was seemingly undervalued at home.

An Appeal for Recognition and Respect

In his address, Shivakumar urged the MCC to duly acknowledge Yogiraj's artistic contributions to Mysuru's rich cultural heritage. His appeal was for the MCC to not only settle the debt owed but to exhibit a greater appreciation for the talent and historical contributions of artists like Yogiraj. When questioned by reporters, Yogiraj confirmed the non-payment of his dues, stating that he hadn't approached the MCC since completing the work.

A Pattern of Neglect

In a similar vein, MLA Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal raised the issue on social media. Emphasizing the disrespect towards Yogiraj's talent and historical contributions, Yatnal urged a quick resolution to the issue. The government's failure to acknowledge and compensate him appropriately is indicative of a concerning trend where the contributions of artists are undervalued and overlooked. This pattern of neglect casts a shadow over the cultural landscape, raising questions about the valuation of art and the treatment of artists in the region.