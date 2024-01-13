en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Unseen Historical Photographs by Ventriloquist Frederick Russell Discovered in Australia

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Unseen Historical Photographs by Ventriloquist Frederick Russell Discovered in Australia

In a remarkable twist of fate, a suitcase that lay unopened for 90 years in a family home in Australia turned out to be a veritable treasure trove of history. Within its dusty confines lay an extensive archive of photographic prints by Thomas Frederick Parnell, an English journalist, pioneer ventriloquist, and the man behind the stage name Frederick Russell. Parnell, whose work transcended his times, was hailed as “the father of modern ventriloquism” and was known for revolutionizing the art form by introducing the use of a single comedic dummy, most notably his character ‘Coster Joe’.

From Journalist to Ventriloquist: Parnell’s Pioneering Path

His transition from journalism to the stage in the late 19th century marked a turning point in his career and the world of ventriloquism. Parnell’s life, however, wasn’t confined to the stage. He was an avid photographer whose travels took him to various locations, including Lake Tanganyika and the Western Front during World War I. His personal collection, comprising over 360 photos, encapsulates pivotal moments such as the reaction in London to the end of World War I and scenes of the front lines.

A Historical Trove Unearthed in New South Wales

This collection, discovered in New South Wales, has been meticulously catalogued and conserved. Despite the historical significance of the photos, their valuation poses a challenge due to the uniqueness of these never-before-seen images. An auction for the collection is expected to attract international interest, with hopes that museums or libraries will acquire the photographs for preservation and public display.

Preserving Parnell’s Legacy

Parnell, who passed away in 1957 and was honored with an Order of the British Empire, continues to be remembered through his family in England and Australia. His photographic legacy is set to be auctioned in a four-part series starting on a Tuesday.

This unexpected discovery and the subsequent auction not only highlight the importance of preserving historical artifacts but also underscore the enduring legacy of a man who wore many hats — a journalist, a ventriloquist, and a photographer.

0
Arts & Entertainment Australia History
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
49 seconds ago
G-Dragon at CES 2024: A Convergence of Music and Technology
Renowned artist, G-Dragon, attended the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, making his presence felt among tech giants and fans alike. This marked his first official activity since signing with his new agency, Galaxy Corporation, an AI metaverse company. G-Dragon’s visit to the booths of top companies such as Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, and HD Hyundai,
G-Dragon at CES 2024: A Convergence of Music and Technology
Jann Arden’s VR Mishap: A Collision of Virtual Reality and Real-world Consequences
4 mins ago
Jann Arden’s VR Mishap: A Collision of Virtual Reality and Real-world Consequences
Producers Guild of America Unveils Best Feature Award Nominations
5 mins ago
Producers Guild of America Unveils Best Feature Award Nominations
HyunA Reveals Height Perception, Talks Public Recognition
58 seconds ago
HyunA Reveals Height Perception, Talks Public Recognition
Bill Hayes, Beloved 'Days of Our Lives' Actor, Dies at 98
3 mins ago
Bill Hayes, Beloved 'Days of Our Lives' Actor, Dies at 98
Pongal 2024: A Grand Celebration of Kollywood with Four Major Releases
3 mins ago
Pongal 2024: A Grand Celebration of Kollywood with Four Major Releases
Latest Headlines
World News
Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Released from Jail, Enters Treatment Program
14 seconds
Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Released from Jail, Enters Treatment Program
Republicans Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy: Personal Insights and the Power of Candid Conversations
29 seconds
Republicans Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy: Personal Insights and the Power of Candid Conversations
Toddler in ICU After Police Raid in Elyria, Ohio; Family Accuses Police of Negligence
2 mins
Toddler in ICU After Police Raid in Elyria, Ohio; Family Accuses Police of Negligence
Cheyenne Frontier Days Turns Down Horse Racing Proposal, Upholds Community Values
2 mins
Cheyenne Frontier Days Turns Down Horse Racing Proposal, Upholds Community Values
Parkview Noble Hospital Honored with Hospital of Distinction Recognition
2 mins
Parkview Noble Hospital Honored with Hospital of Distinction Recognition
Rudder Rangers Fall to Montgomery Lake Creek Lions in High-Speed Basketball Clash
3 mins
Rudder Rangers Fall to Montgomery Lake Creek Lions in High-Speed Basketball Clash
Electric Racing Sees a Bright Future in India Despite Recent Setbacks
4 mins
Electric Racing Sees a Bright Future in India Despite Recent Setbacks
Bitter Tastes and Antisocial Traits: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Palate and Personality
4 mins
Bitter Tastes and Antisocial Traits: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Palate and Personality
Zombie Burger's Politically-Themed Menu Stirs Up the Iowa Caucuses
5 mins
Zombie Burger's Politically-Themed Menu Stirs Up the Iowa Caucuses
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app