Arts & Entertainment

Unseen Andy Warhol Film Possibly Inspired ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:10 pm EST
Unseen Andy Warhol Film Possibly Inspired ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’

A previously unseen gem from the vaults of the avant-garde, a film titled ‘Bitch’ by Andy Warhol filmed in 1965, is set to make its public debut, possibly for the first time ever. This unveiling not only enriches Warhol’s oeuvre but also potentially sheds new light on the influences behind Edward Albee’s seminal play, ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’.

The Tangible Link

Warhol’s ‘Bitch’ stars two contentious figures of the film world, Marie Menken and Willard Maas, a married duo notorious for their volatile relationship. Their fiery exchanges, often witnessed by guests at their soirees, are believed to have inspired the tumultuous relationship of George and Martha, the central characters in Albee’s play. This connection was hinted at by Philip Gefter, a former picture editor for The New York Times and photography critic, who recalled a conversation in which Albee himself referenced the mercurial couple.

‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ – A Brief Look

Albee’s ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ is a profound exploration of a troubled marriage. George and Martha, a middle-aged couple, engage in a night of excessive drinking and intense debates with a younger couple. As the night progresses, the veneer of their seemingly stable relationship shatters, exposing deep-rooted secrets and the couple’s emotional desolation. First staged in 1962, the play was adapted into a film featuring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in 1966.

Warhol, Albee, and A New Historical Layer

The revelation of Warhol’s film ‘Bitch’ and its potential influence on Albee’s work adds a new dimension to both the play and the movie. This discovery, part of a film preservation project at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), unfurls a fresh narrative thread in the tapestry of film and theater history, further strengthening the ties between these two art forms.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

