Unresolved Mystery in ‘Only Murders in the Building’: Who Poisoned Winnie?

In the Hulu original series ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ a captivating subplot emerges revolving around the poisoning of Oliver’s cherished bulldog, Winnie. This personal tragedy adds a poignant layer to the ongoing murder investigation of Tim Kono, a task undertaken by a trio of unlikely true-crime podcasters.

A Trio of Unlikely Detectives

The team comprises Charles-Haden Savage, a semi-retired detective show star portrayed by Steve Martin; Oliver Putnam, an ambitious Broadway director played by Martin Short; and Mabel Mora, an aspiring artist and amateur detective brought to life by Selena Gomez. Despite their collective determination and relentless efforts, the mystery of who poisoned Winnie remains a perplexing enigma.

Unanswered Questions

As the series navigates the twists and turns of its first season, it meticulously wraps up its various storylines, but leaves this particular thread hanging tantalizingly. The unresolved mystery of Winnie’s poisoning subtly underscores the podcasters’ lack of experience in real-life investigations, adding a layer of authenticity to their amateurish attempts at crime-solving.

A Narrative of Intrigue

Apart from the main plot, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ deftly concludes another mystery involving the real killer of a character named Ben Glenroy. The series has caught the imagination of viewers since its premiere in 2021, and its popularity has now warranted an airing on ABC to attract a wider audience. The unresolved mystery and the fate of Winnie, however, continue into the series’ renewed fourth season, promising more thrilling revelations to come.