en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Unresolved Mystery in ‘Only Murders in the Building’: Who Poisoned Winnie?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST
Unresolved Mystery in ‘Only Murders in the Building’: Who Poisoned Winnie?

In the Hulu original series ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ a captivating subplot emerges revolving around the poisoning of Oliver’s cherished bulldog, Winnie. This personal tragedy adds a poignant layer to the ongoing murder investigation of Tim Kono, a task undertaken by a trio of unlikely true-crime podcasters.

A Trio of Unlikely Detectives

The team comprises Charles-Haden Savage, a semi-retired detective show star portrayed by Steve Martin; Oliver Putnam, an ambitious Broadway director played by Martin Short; and Mabel Mora, an aspiring artist and amateur detective brought to life by Selena Gomez. Despite their collective determination and relentless efforts, the mystery of who poisoned Winnie remains a perplexing enigma.

Unanswered Questions

As the series navigates the twists and turns of its first season, it meticulously wraps up its various storylines, but leaves this particular thread hanging tantalizingly. The unresolved mystery of Winnie’s poisoning subtly underscores the podcasters’ lack of experience in real-life investigations, adding a layer of authenticity to their amateurish attempts at crime-solving.

A Narrative of Intrigue

Apart from the main plot, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ deftly concludes another mystery involving the real killer of a character named Ben Glenroy. The series has caught the imagination of viewers since its premiere in 2021, and its popularity has now warranted an airing on ABC to attract a wider audience. The unresolved mystery and the fate of Winnie, however, continue into the series’ renewed fourth season, promising more thrilling revelations to come.

0
Arts & Entertainment Crime Pets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
49 seconds ago
Sedona Film Festival Premieres 'Next Goal Wins': An Underdog Story of the American Samoa Soccer Team
Mark your calendars, as the Sedona International Film Festival is all set to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Next Goal Wins’, a film that promises to take viewers on an emotional roller coaster. The movie narrates the inspiring true story of the American Samoa soccer team, infamous for their record-breaking 31-0 defeat in a
Sedona Film Festival Premieres 'Next Goal Wins': An Underdog Story of the American Samoa Soccer Team
Eccentric Lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni Steps into the Spotlight in 'The Good Wife' Spin-Off
4 mins ago
Eccentric Lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni Steps into the Spotlight in 'The Good Wife' Spin-Off
Sedona Calls for Musicians for Red Dirt Concerts Series 2024
4 mins ago
Sedona Calls for Musicians for Red Dirt Concerts Series 2024
Broadway Battles Declining Ticket Sales Amid Safety Concerns and Changing Audience Interests
1 min ago
Broadway Battles Declining Ticket Sales Amid Safety Concerns and Changing Audience Interests
Rowe Fine Art Gallery Unveils 'New Start, New Art' Exhibition, Celebrates New Inductee of Cowboy Artists of America
2 mins ago
Rowe Fine Art Gallery Unveils 'New Start, New Art' Exhibition, Celebrates New Inductee of Cowboy Artists of America
'Four Daughters': A Powerful Narrative Set to Premiere at Sedona International Film Festival
2 mins ago
'Four Daughters': A Powerful Narrative Set to Premiere at Sedona International Film Festival
Latest Headlines
World News
British Columbia School District Ordered to Compensate Student with Anxiety Disorder
20 seconds
British Columbia School District Ordered to Compensate Student with Anxiety Disorder
The Hideout Golf Club: Revolutionizing the Golfing Landscape with a New Nashville Location
46 seconds
The Hideout Golf Club: Revolutionizing the Golfing Landscape with a New Nashville Location
Sedona Film Festival Premieres 'Next Goal Wins': An Underdog Story of the American Samoa Soccer Team
49 seconds
Sedona Film Festival Premieres 'Next Goal Wins': An Underdog Story of the American Samoa Soccer Team
B.C. School District Ordered to Pay $5,000 over Anxiety Disorder Case
55 seconds
B.C. School District Ordered to Pay $5,000 over Anxiety Disorder Case
Denver Grapples with Migrant Crisis: Calls for Federal Aid Amplify
56 seconds
Denver Grapples with Migrant Crisis: Calls for Federal Aid Amplify
Young Cricketing Talents Shine in AS Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament
1 min
Young Cricketing Talents Shine in AS Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament
Rawalpindi Girls Table Tennis Team Stuns Favorite Lahore in U-16 Championship
2 mins
Rawalpindi Girls Table Tennis Team Stuns Favorite Lahore in U-16 Championship
Golf Legend Thomas Bjorn to Participate in Inaugural Bahrain Championship
2 mins
Golf Legend Thomas Bjorn to Participate in Inaugural Bahrain Championship
Grande Cosmetics Branches Out with GrandeHAIR Full Boost Collection
2 mins
Grande Cosmetics Branches Out with GrandeHAIR Full Boost Collection
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
25 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
26 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
45 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
53 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app