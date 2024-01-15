en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Unraveling the Mystery of Saitama’s Strength in One Punch-Man

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
Unraveling the Mystery of Saitama’s Strength in One Punch-Man

In the world of the acclaimed manga series One Punch-Man, our protagonist, a bald, unassuming character named Saitama, possesses a power that leaves fans and fellow characters alike in awe: he can defeat any adversary with a single punch. The mystery surrounding the source of this immense strength has lingered, fueling fan theories and speculation. A significant hypothesis within the manga universe is the concept of a ‘limiter break’.

The Theory of Limiter Break

The ‘limiter break’ theory was first presented by the character Dr. Genus. Observing Saitama’s abilities, Dr. Genus proposed that Saitama had managed to eliminate his growth limit, a restriction supposedly instituted by a divine entity known as ‘God’. This entity limits the power of beings to prevent them from achieving infinite strength and subsequently losing their sanity.

Supporting Evidence in The Manga

The limiter break theory isn’t solely backed by Dr. Genus’s observations. Other characters within the manga series have undergone transformations that drastically increased their power levels, supporting this theory. The Monster King Orochi and martial artist Garou achieved their strength through near-death experiences that pushed their limits, mirroring Saitama’s rigorous daily training regime. Despite their impressive power levels, Saitama’s strength remains unchallenged, insinuating that he has broken his limiter to an extent others haven’t.

Implications of The Limiter Break Theory

The mention of ‘God’ in the manga suggests an intriguing narrative where Saitama could be positioned as the nemesis to this omnipotent being. The limiter break theory continues to recur throughout the manga, providing the most plausible explanation for Saitama’s unparalleled strength. However, the precise mechanics of how Saitama achieved this feat while maintaining his sanity remain shrouded in mystery.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
25 seconds ago
Star-Studded BAFTA Pre-Awards Tea Party Sets Stage for Upcoming Awards
As the sun painted the afternoon sky on Saturday, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its pre-awards tea party at the Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel. The event served as an enticing curtain-raiser to the BAFTA awards scheduled for February 18, attracting a constellation of major film and TV figures who graced
Star-Studded BAFTA Pre-Awards Tea Party Sets Stage for Upcoming Awards
CMAA Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Unveiling of New Dragons and Lions
5 mins ago
CMAA Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Unveiling of New Dragons and Lions
A Symphony of Style: Fashion Highlights from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
5 mins ago
A Symphony of Style: Fashion Highlights from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
Tom Cruise's High-Flying Life: Helicopters and New Love
27 seconds ago
Tom Cruise's High-Flying Life: Helicopters and New Love
The Rise of Romantic Chinese Dramas: A New Era in Television Entertainment
44 seconds ago
The Rise of Romantic Chinese Dramas: A New Era in Television Entertainment
Fashion and Film Converge at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards
2 mins ago
Fashion and Film Converge at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel's Sports Ban
6 seconds
Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel's Sports Ban
The Emotional Communication Spectrum: From Trauma Dumping to Emotional Intelligence
16 seconds
The Emotional Communication Spectrum: From Trauma Dumping to Emotional Intelligence
The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich
17 seconds
The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich
Political Comedy Group 'The Good Liars' Disrupts GOP Speeches
20 seconds
Political Comedy Group 'The Good Liars' Disrupts GOP Speeches
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Calls Out CM Punk Ahead of Royal Rumble
33 seconds
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Calls Out CM Punk Ahead of Royal Rumble
Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed
34 seconds
Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed
Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly's Home
36 seconds
Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly's Home
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Deems Certain States 'Uninvestable' Due to 'Bad Policy'
45 seconds
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Deems Certain States 'Uninvestable' Due to 'Bad Policy'
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven Reflects on Draw with Manchester United
49 seconds
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven Reflects on Draw with Manchester United
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app