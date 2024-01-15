Unraveling the Mystery of Saitama’s Strength in One Punch-Man

In the world of the acclaimed manga series One Punch-Man, our protagonist, a bald, unassuming character named Saitama, possesses a power that leaves fans and fellow characters alike in awe: he can defeat any adversary with a single punch. The mystery surrounding the source of this immense strength has lingered, fueling fan theories and speculation. A significant hypothesis within the manga universe is the concept of a ‘limiter break’.

The Theory of Limiter Break

The ‘limiter break’ theory was first presented by the character Dr. Genus. Observing Saitama’s abilities, Dr. Genus proposed that Saitama had managed to eliminate his growth limit, a restriction supposedly instituted by a divine entity known as ‘God’. This entity limits the power of beings to prevent them from achieving infinite strength and subsequently losing their sanity.

Supporting Evidence in The Manga

The limiter break theory isn’t solely backed by Dr. Genus’s observations. Other characters within the manga series have undergone transformations that drastically increased their power levels, supporting this theory. The Monster King Orochi and martial artist Garou achieved their strength through near-death experiences that pushed their limits, mirroring Saitama’s rigorous daily training regime. Despite their impressive power levels, Saitama’s strength remains unchallenged, insinuating that he has broken his limiter to an extent others haven’t.

Implications of The Limiter Break Theory

The mention of ‘God’ in the manga suggests an intriguing narrative where Saitama could be positioned as the nemesis to this omnipotent being. The limiter break theory continues to recur throughout the manga, providing the most plausible explanation for Saitama’s unparalleled strength. However, the precise mechanics of how Saitama achieved this feat while maintaining his sanity remain shrouded in mystery.