Unraveling Millennia of Feminine Power: An Exhibition by ‘La Caixa’ and the British Museum

‘Revered and Feared. Feminine Power in Art and Belief,’ a groundbreaking exhibition co-organized by Madrid’s ‘La Caixa’ Foundation and London’s British Museum, is a tribute to the spiritual perceptions of femininity spanning over 5,000 years. Compiling 166 historical treasures, the exhibition offers an overarching exploration of the feminine mystique from prehistory to the 21st century.

Thematic Exploration of Feminine Power

The exhibition is divided into five thematic sections: ‘Creation and Nature,’ ‘Passion and Desire,’ ‘Magic and Malice,’ ‘Justice and Defence,’ and ‘Compassion and Salvation.’ Each section meticulously examines various facets of femininity, celebrating women’s roles in society and folklore, and honoring ancient customs. The exhibition also showcases contemporary artists such as Marina Abramović and Zanele Muholi, whose works echo the power and resilience of womanhood.

Curatorial Brilliance and Relevant Context

The exhibition has been brought to life by the curatorial prowess of Belinda Crerar from the British Museum and Risa Martínez. They emphasize the significance of female identity and empowerment in the current era of gender equality movements. It is a testament to the enduring strength and influence of feminine power throughout history.

Notable Artifacts and Contemporary Art

Among the notable artifacts housed in the exhibition are a bust of the Roman goddess Minerva, a Buddhist figure of Bodhisattva Guanyin, a Taraka dance mask from West Bengal, and a statuette of the river deity Oshun from Nigeria. These pieces, along with contemporary artworks, challenge traditional beliefs about gender expression, revealing the multifaceted nature of femininity.

The exhibition will remain open to the public at the CaixaForum in Madrid until January 14, 2024, inviting viewers to engage with the feminine power that has shaped civilizations and cultures for millennia.