en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Unraveling Millennia of Feminine Power: An Exhibition by ‘La Caixa’ and the British Museum

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:06 pm EST
Unraveling Millennia of Feminine Power: An Exhibition by ‘La Caixa’ and the British Museum

‘Revered and Feared. Feminine Power in Art and Belief,’ a groundbreaking exhibition co-organized by Madrid’s ‘La Caixa’ Foundation and London’s British Museum, is a tribute to the spiritual perceptions of femininity spanning over 5,000 years. Compiling 166 historical treasures, the exhibition offers an overarching exploration of the feminine mystique from prehistory to the 21st century.

Thematic Exploration of Feminine Power

The exhibition is divided into five thematic sections: ‘Creation and Nature,’ ‘Passion and Desire,’ ‘Magic and Malice,’ ‘Justice and Defence,’ and ‘Compassion and Salvation.’ Each section meticulously examines various facets of femininity, celebrating women’s roles in society and folklore, and honoring ancient customs. The exhibition also showcases contemporary artists such as Marina Abramović and Zanele Muholi, whose works echo the power and resilience of womanhood.

Curatorial Brilliance and Relevant Context

The exhibition has been brought to life by the curatorial prowess of Belinda Crerar from the British Museum and Risa Martínez. They emphasize the significance of female identity and empowerment in the current era of gender equality movements. It is a testament to the enduring strength and influence of feminine power throughout history.

Notable Artifacts and Contemporary Art

Among the notable artifacts housed in the exhibition are a bust of the Roman goddess Minerva, a Buddhist figure of Bodhisattva Guanyin, a Taraka dance mask from West Bengal, and a statuette of the river deity Oshun from Nigeria. These pieces, along with contemporary artworks, challenge traditional beliefs about gender expression, revealing the multifaceted nature of femininity.

The exhibition will remain open to the public at the CaixaForum in Madrid until January 14, 2024, inviting viewers to engage with the feminine power that has shaped civilizations and cultures for millennia.

0
Arts & Entertainment Spain
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More

By Salman Khan

2023 MBC Music Festival: A Grand K-Pop Celebration Ushers in the New Year

By BNN Correspondents

Entertainment Roundup: From Bollywood to K-drama, Highlights of the Week

By BNN Correspondents

Consumer Softproducts Unveils New Game - Psycho Patrol R: A Hybrid FPS with a Twist

By Salman Khan

Escape From Tarkov's Unexpected Snowfall Excites Players, New Map Rais ...
@Gaming · 30 mins
Escape From Tarkov's Unexpected Snowfall Excites Players, New Map Rais ...
heart comment 0
Ice Prince Asserts ‘Oleku’ Pioneered Afrobeats

By BNN Correspondents

Ice Prince Asserts 'Oleku' Pioneered Afrobeats
Anish Kapoor’s ‘Untrue Unreal’: A Striking Journey of Art and Perception

By BNN Correspondents

Anish Kapoor's 'Untrue Unreal': A Striking Journey of Art and Perception
Luna Luna’s Resurgence: Art Carnival’s 2023 U.S. Reboot

By BNN Correspondents

Luna Luna's Resurgence: Art Carnival's 2023 U.S. Reboot
Mon Rovia: The Afro-Appalachian Folk Musician Bridging Cultures and Traditions

By BNN Correspondents

Mon Rovia: The Afro-Appalachian Folk Musician Bridging Cultures and Traditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
23 seconds
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
Uganda's President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture
38 seconds
Uganda's President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture
Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer
2 mins
Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer
Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach
3 mins
Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach
AI Revolutionizes Antibiotic Discovery: A New Era in Combating MRSA
4 mins
AI Revolutionizes Antibiotic Discovery: A New Era in Combating MRSA
Navigating Allergies During Pregnancy: A Comprehensive Guide
5 mins
Navigating Allergies During Pregnancy: A Comprehensive Guide
Missing Intelligence Reports in National Archives Release Spark Calls for Transparency
8 mins
Missing Intelligence Reports in National Archives Release Spark Calls for Transparency
22-year-old Anamika Sharma Skydives with Ram Temple Flag Ahead of Grand Consecration Ceremony
10 mins
22-year-old Anamika Sharma Skydives with Ram Temple Flag Ahead of Grand Consecration Ceremony
2024: A Year of Promise and Excitement
10 mins
2024: A Year of Promise and Excitement
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
20 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
21 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
34 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
48 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
4 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app