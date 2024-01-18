en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Unpacking ‘The Bear’: A Deep Dive into Family Dysfunction in ‘Fishes’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Unpacking ‘The Bear’: A Deep Dive into Family Dysfunction in ‘Fishes’

Immerse yourself into the world of the Berzatto family, where Christmas Eve is not just about family gatherings and festive delight. Season 2, Episode 6 of FX’s ‘The Bear’ titled ‘Fishes’, now streaming on Hulu, takes the viewer on a turbulent journey, five years into the past of the Berzatto’s traditional Italian American Feast of Seven Fishes.

The Past Unveiled

The episode, directed by Christopher Storer, delves into the character of Carmy Berzatto, a workaholic chef, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White. The narrative uncovers the layers of Carmy’s complicated personality, deeply rooted in the family’s past conflicts. This trip down memory lane explains why Carmy grapples with acceptance of love and stability and gives a vivid account of the family’s dysfunction, presented with a star-studded cast which includes Jon Bernthal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney, and Gillian Jacobs.

A Feast of Emotions

The authenticity of this episode is not just grounded in the detailed attention to food preparation, guided by culinary producer Courtney Storer and prop master Laura Roeper, but also in its raw depiction of the family’s underlying tensions. The dramatic confrontation at the dinner table between Carmy’s brother Mikey and Uncle Lee, portrayed with intense performances, culminates in an explosion of emotions, giving viewers an insight into Carmy’s reluctance to embrace a peaceful life.

Filming the Feast

The filming of ‘Fishes’ is noteworthy for its long takes and focus on the actors’ performances, as well as the intricacies of the elaborate feast. This approach allows viewers to feel as if they are witnessing the family’s dynamics in real-time, thereby ensuring an immersive viewing experience.

Overall, ‘Fishes’ stands out in the second season of ‘The Bear’ for its intense portrayal of family dysfunction and the exploration of the past that shaped Carmy’s present. It’s an episode that has much to say about acceptance, love, and the deep-seated issues that often lurk beneath the surface of family gatherings.

0
Arts & Entertainment Food Italy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Soderbergh's 'Presence' Shakes Sundance with Unique Ghostly Perspective
On a snowy evening at the Sundance Film Festival, the world waited with bated breath for the premiere of Steven Soderbergh’s latest creation, ‘Presence’. The film, an intense thriller, unravels the story of the Payne family and their tryst with an ambiguous ghostly entity residing within their home. The unique storytelling perspective, emphasizing the ghost’s
Soderbergh's 'Presence' Shakes Sundance with Unique Ghostly Perspective
Railbird Music Festival 2024: Stellar Lineup and Tickets Now Available
9 mins ago
Railbird Music Festival 2024: Stellar Lineup and Tickets Now Available
HoYoVerse and OnePlus Announce Collaborative Genshin Impact-Themed Phone
11 mins ago
HoYoVerse and OnePlus Announce Collaborative Genshin Impact-Themed Phone
Vermin Supreme Crashes DeSantis' Campaign Event; DeSantis Criticizes Lack of Election Debates
3 mins ago
Vermin Supreme Crashes DeSantis' Campaign Event; DeSantis Criticizes Lack of Election Debates
Shoaib Ibrahim: A 'Lost Puppy' at Home and a Star on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'
8 mins ago
Shoaib Ibrahim: A 'Lost Puppy' at Home and a Star on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'
Kevin Gates: A Gala, An Album, and A Controversy
8 mins ago
Kevin Gates: A Gala, An Album, and A Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Iran Expresses Interest to Strengthen Ties with Sudan at NAM Summit
31 seconds
Iran Expresses Interest to Strengthen Ties with Sudan at NAM Summit
Adarsh Singh's Resilient Knock: A Triumph of Persistence and Sacrifice
53 seconds
Adarsh Singh's Resilient Knock: A Triumph of Persistence and Sacrifice
Emerging Public Health and Policy Concerns Dominate Current Events
2 mins
Emerging Public Health and Policy Concerns Dominate Current Events
Navigating Challenges: A Snapshot of Current U.S. Issues
3 mins
Navigating Challenges: A Snapshot of Current U.S. Issues
Vermin Supreme Crashes DeSantis' Campaign Event; DeSantis Criticizes Lack of Election Debates
3 mins
Vermin Supreme Crashes DeSantis' Campaign Event; DeSantis Criticizes Lack of Election Debates
Global Round-Up: Critique of WEF, Falling Iguanas, Taliban Appeal, and Cocaine in Riksdag
4 mins
Global Round-Up: Critique of WEF, Falling Iguanas, Taliban Appeal, and Cocaine in Riksdag
Post-Run Napping for Athletes: A Balancing Act Between Recovery and Rest
4 mins
Post-Run Napping for Athletes: A Balancing Act Between Recovery and Rest
Tamim Iqbal's Triumphant Return Powers Fortune Barishal to Victory
4 mins
Tamim Iqbal's Triumphant Return Powers Fortune Barishal to Victory
51st National March for Life: A Testament to Anti-Abortion Advocacy Amid Legal Battles
4 mins
51st National March for Life: A Testament to Anti-Abortion Advocacy Amid Legal Battles
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
2 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
4 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
5 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
5 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app