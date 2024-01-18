Unpacking ‘The Bear’: A Deep Dive into Family Dysfunction in ‘Fishes’

Immerse yourself into the world of the Berzatto family, where Christmas Eve is not just about family gatherings and festive delight. Season 2, Episode 6 of FX’s ‘The Bear’ titled ‘Fishes’, now streaming on Hulu, takes the viewer on a turbulent journey, five years into the past of the Berzatto’s traditional Italian American Feast of Seven Fishes.

The Past Unveiled

The episode, directed by Christopher Storer, delves into the character of Carmy Berzatto, a workaholic chef, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White. The narrative uncovers the layers of Carmy’s complicated personality, deeply rooted in the family’s past conflicts. This trip down memory lane explains why Carmy grapples with acceptance of love and stability and gives a vivid account of the family’s dysfunction, presented with a star-studded cast which includes Jon Bernthal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney, and Gillian Jacobs.

A Feast of Emotions

The authenticity of this episode is not just grounded in the detailed attention to food preparation, guided by culinary producer Courtney Storer and prop master Laura Roeper, but also in its raw depiction of the family’s underlying tensions. The dramatic confrontation at the dinner table between Carmy’s brother Mikey and Uncle Lee, portrayed with intense performances, culminates in an explosion of emotions, giving viewers an insight into Carmy’s reluctance to embrace a peaceful life.

Filming the Feast

The filming of ‘Fishes’ is noteworthy for its long takes and focus on the actors’ performances, as well as the intricacies of the elaborate feast. This approach allows viewers to feel as if they are witnessing the family’s dynamics in real-time, thereby ensuring an immersive viewing experience.

Overall, ‘Fishes’ stands out in the second season of ‘The Bear’ for its intense portrayal of family dysfunction and the exploration of the past that shaped Carmy’s present. It’s an episode that has much to say about acceptance, love, and the deep-seated issues that often lurk beneath the surface of family gatherings.