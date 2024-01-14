Unni Mukundan Visits Statue of Unity, Lauds Its Impact and Sardar Patel’s Legacy

Renowned actor-producer Unni Mukundan recently expressed his deep admiration for the towering Statue of Unity in Gujarat, India. The actor was invited to visit the monument by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an invitation that Mukundan regarded as an honor.

Mukundan Marvels at Monument’s Grandeur

During his visit, Mukundan was taken aback by the grandeur of the monument, which stands tall as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, an eminent Indian statesman. Patel played a critical role in consolidating various princely states into a united Republic of India, earning him the moniker ‘Iron Man of India’. The statue, standing at a remarkable height of 182 meters, is a testament to Patel’s towering legacy.

Statue’s Positive Impact on Local Community

The actor-producer was particularly impressed by the positive effects the statue has had on the surrounding area. He noted that the monument has not only become a major tourist attraction but has also significantly enhanced the region’s infrastructure. The increased tourism has led to greater employment opportunities in the area, particularly empowering local women.

A Tribute to Sardar Patel’s Legacy

Mukundan seized the opportunity to pay tribute to Sardar Patel’s legacy. He praised the statesman’s pivotal role in uniting the diverse states of India. The actor-producer’s visit to the Statue of Unity served as a reminder of the strength of unity in diversity, a principle that Patel staunchly advocated.