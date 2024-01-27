Unmasking the Wrestling Industry: Inside WWE Smackdown and AEW's Developments

Behind the glitz and glamour of the professional wrestling industry lies an elaborate network of collaboration, planning, and strategy. This intricate system is exemplified in the likes of Bobby Roode and Michael Hayes, who have been instrumental in the production of segments for WWE's Smackdown. In the same vein, specialized promos featuring Kevin Owens and Pete Dunne, now officially recognized by his name change, were filmed at the Performance Center, further attesting to the detailed planning that goes into each segment.

Behind The Scenes: Unofficial Terminology and Health Concerns

While the Unholy Union and Legado World Order might not be officially named on the rundown, these terms are used internally within the organization, highlighting the coded language and informal naming conventions prevalent behind the scenes. On a more somber note, Kenny Omega's health status is a topic of concern within the industry, as he remains absent from AEW's creative plans due to his ongoing battle with diverticulitis and pending surgery.

Uncertain Futures and Expected Moves

Speculation continues to surround the future of Okada post-NJPW, with fans and industry insiders alike pondering his next move. Similarly, Mercedes Mone's expected shift to AEW aligns with the company's anticipation, while Brock Lesnar's potential return to WWE TV is a topic of tentative planning and discussion. Gable Steveson's consistent presence at Smackdown signals his ongoing involvement, further shaking up the dynamics of the industry.

Collaborative Production and Royal Rumble Favorites

The wrestling industry thrives on the collaborative efforts of its contributors, as evidenced by the producers for various WWE Smackdown and Raw segments. Not only does this highlight the teamwork required to bring each show to life, but it also underscores the importance of individual roles within the larger production. Against this backdrop, the Royal Rumble has its favorites, with Cody Rhodes currently leading the pack. However, travel issues and venue restrictions had some impact on wrestlers' ability to reach WWE Raw, affecting the set used and overall production.

