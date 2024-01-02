Unmasking the Bulgarian Community in Austria Through Cinema

In the heart of Vienna, the Bulgarian cultural institute unveiled two short films, ‘Poly Valenta from Vienna’ and ‘I, mélange’, at the twilight of December. The brainchild of Martina Shopova-Yanev, in partnership with Melange Bulgaren, these films offer an intimate exploration of the Bulgarian community in Austria, painting a 21st-century portrait of its members. This cinematic duo is now accessible on YouTube, soon to be augmented with English subtitles, broadening its potential audience.

Drawing Inspiration from Conversations

The films draw heavily from the conversations Shopova-Yanev had with editor Elitsa Tsenova. As a seven-year resident of Vienna, Shopova-Yanev shares a profound bond with the Bulgarian community in the city. Austrian statics reveal a significant Bulgarian presence in the country, with 38,469 nationals calling Austria home, the majority of whom reside in Vienna.

Unveiling the Demographics

‘I, mélange’, is not just a film but a mirror reflecting the demographics of the Bulgarian community. Based on a survey involving nearly 1,000 Bulgarians in Austria, the film reveals a predominantly female and multi-skilled, or ‘polyvalent’, demographic. ‘Poly Valenta from Vienna’, on the other hand, brings to life the story of architect Paulina Vladimirova-Zipfel, symbolizing the diligent and successful facets of the Bulgarian diaspora.

Future Endeavors

Shopova-Yanev’s creative journey is far from over. She hints at three more visual projects in the pipeline, two of which will venture beyond the Bulgarian context to explore the Bulgarian community in a broader perspective. As we step into a new year, Shopova-Yanev voices a desire for more optimism and curiosity, emphasizing the crucial role curiosity plays in spurring progress.