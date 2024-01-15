en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Unmasking a New Spider-Man: Twists and Turns in the Ultimate Spider-Man Series

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Unmasking a New Spider-Man: Twists and Turns in the Ultimate Spider-Man Series

The latest chapter of the Ultimate Spider-Man series has unmasked a novel perspective on the beloved superhero, Spider-Man. In this new narrative, we meet a 35-year-old Peter Parker, who dons the mantle of Spider-Man in a freshly conjured Ultimate Universe masterminded by the Maker.

Wilson Fisk and The Daily Bugle Connection

The plot thickens as Wilson Fisk displaces Uncle Ben and J. Jonah Jameson from The Daily Bugle, a pivotal point in the storyline. However, the tale takes a dramatic turn when a mysterious figure, the Green Goblin, launches an attack on Fisk with a missile. The Goblin’s armor is emblazoned with a unique marking, OBSTRK Mark 004, leading to speculations about a potential link to Stane/Stark Industries and Harry Osborn, the son of the deceased Norman Osborn.

Norman Osborn and the Terror Attack

The narrative plunges into intrigue as Norman Osborn is implicated posthumously in a terror attack orchestrated by the Maker’s council. In a shocking twist, the blame for this attack is falsely pinned on teenage Tony Stark, also known as Iron Lad, who is actively assembling a team to defy the Maker’s dominance.

Speculations Around The Green Goblin

Rumors are swirling that Harry Osborn is the Green Goblin, a speculation seemingly confirmed by artist Mateus Manhanini’s cover for Ultimate Spider-Man 2. The series is primed to unravel more about the Green Goblin’s identity, the emergence of new superheroes in New York City, and the corporate machinations in this reimagined universe.

The forthcoming issues of Ultimate Spider-Man promise to dive deeper into these enigmas, with the rise of new super villains and the unveiling of mysteries shrouding the new Ultimate Universe, including the secret identity of Spider-Man.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
41 seconds ago
China's Film Industry Makes a Comeback: A Robust Recovery in Box Office Sales
China’s film industry, once impacted by the global pandemic, is now witnessing a robust recovery. The resurgence of moviegoers and the surge in box office revenues during the recent New Year holiday period are stark indicators of this recovery. According to the China Film Administration, from December 30 to January 1, over 36.6 million theater
China's Film Industry Makes a Comeback: A Robust Recovery in Box Office Sales
Avantika Honors 'Mean Girls' Legacy on Drew Barrymore Show
5 mins ago
Avantika Honors 'Mean Girls' Legacy on Drew Barrymore Show
Yellow Piano Installation: A Musical Tribute to Hostages Held by Hamas
6 mins ago
Yellow Piano Installation: A Musical Tribute to Hostages Held by Hamas
Persona 5: The Phantom X Swerves into a Parallel Universe
51 seconds ago
Persona 5: The Phantom X Swerves into a Parallel Universe
DC Studios' 'Creature Commandos' to Feature Circe, Voiced by Anya Chalotra
1 min ago
DC Studios' 'Creature Commandos' to Feature Circe, Voiced by Anya Chalotra
South Australia Seeks Public Input for Future of Arts and Culture Policy
4 mins ago
South Australia Seeks Public Input for Future of Arts and Culture Policy
Latest Headlines
World News
London Knights' 12th Consecutive Win: A Display of Unyielding Dominance
7 seconds
London Knights' 12th Consecutive Win: A Display of Unyielding Dominance
Massive Roster Turnover Hits University of Washington Huskies After Championship Season
10 seconds
Massive Roster Turnover Hits University of Washington Huskies After Championship Season
Athletic Bilbao Battles Alaves in Tense Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals Showdown
20 seconds
Athletic Bilbao Battles Alaves in Tense Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals Showdown
Unanimous Endorsement for North Dakota Legislator Brandon Prichard: A Reflection of Political Strength
50 seconds
Unanimous Endorsement for North Dakota Legislator Brandon Prichard: A Reflection of Political Strength
Conservative Party in Britain Braces for Potential Electoral Defeat: An Analysis
52 seconds
Conservative Party in Britain Braces for Potential Electoral Defeat: An Analysis
Iowa's GOP Caucuses: Trump Banks on Loyal Supporters Amid Freezing Temperatures
1 min
Iowa's GOP Caucuses: Trump Banks on Loyal Supporters Amid Freezing Temperatures
Pop Icon Collaborates with NHL and Drew House for Unique All-Star Jerseys
1 min
Pop Icon Collaborates with NHL and Drew House for Unique All-Star Jerseys
Gage Goldberg Commits to University of Colorado Football Team
1 min
Gage Goldberg Commits to University of Colorado Football Team
Sylvia's Sisters Fights Period Poverty on National Day of Service
1 min
Sylvia's Sisters Fights Period Poverty on National Day of Service
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app