Arts & Entertainment

Unleashing Muse: A Potential Twist in Disney+’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
Unleashing Muse: A Potential Twist in Disney+’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

In an intriguing development, a freshly leaked rumor suggests that the Marvel villain, Muse, may be the primary antagonist in the anticipated Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again. This information, though unconfirmed, has created a ripple of excitement among Marvel Universe aficionados.

An Enigmatic Villain

Muse, a relatively lesser-known character in the Marvel Universe, was introduced in Daredevil (Vol. 5) 11 in September 2016. The brainchild of Charles Soule and Ron Garney, Muse is a deranged serial killer who perceives his macabre murders as artistic expressions. The true origins, backstory, and the source of Muse’s powers remain shrouded in an enigma, leading to speculations that he might be an Inhuman.

His Unique Powers

In the comics, Muse is known for his superhuman strength and a body that disrupts Daredevil’s enhanced senses, thereby positioning him as a formidable adversary. His twisted ideology, viewing his gruesome murders as ‘art,’ is exemplified when Daredevil and his ally, Blindspot, discover his victims displayed as macabre murals.

Involvement in Daredevil: Born Again

Though the inclusion of Muse in Daredevil: Born Again is yet to be officially verified, the news has sparked a wave of anticipation among fans. The only confirmed villain for the show remains Kingpin. The series, which marks a soft reboot of Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ and is confirmed to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is reportedly undergoing a reshoot in 2024. The leak about Muse’s potential involvement in the show comes from DanielRPK, a well-known source for MCU leaks.

As we await further updates, the prospect of a showdown between Daredevil and Muse in the upcoming Disney+ series is an enticing one. With the series scheduled for a January 2025 release as part of Phase Five of the MCU, the clock is ticking towards what promises to be an enthralling addition to the Marvel Universe.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

