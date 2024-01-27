UNK to Host Annual Honor Band and Choral Clinic Featuring 606 High School Musicians

The University of Nebraska at Kearney (UNK) Department of Music, Theatre and Dance is gearing up to host its annual honor band and choral clinic, an event that brings together high school music students from all across Nebraska. This year, the clinic will see the participation of students from 95 high schools, with a total of 606 young musicians set to take part.

Selection and Preparation

The music students, who are sophomores, juniors, and seniors in their respective high schools, have been selected through a rigorous audition process. They will have the opportunity to work with UNK faculty and guest instructors throughout the day, refining their talents and preparing for the evening's performances.

Performances to Remember

These preparatory sessions will culminate in two public concerts to be held at the UNK Health and Sports Center. The first concert, slated to begin at 5:30 p.m., will showcase performances by the UNK wind ensemble, festival band, and honor band. The second concert, scheduled for 7:00 p.m., will feature performances by the UNK Choraleers, treble choir, festival choir, and honor choir.

An Educational Experience

The annual honor band and choral clinic is not just an opportunity for these young musicians to showcase their talents but also a collaborative educational experience. Each participant will have the chance to learn from experienced instructors and perform in a professional setting, gaining invaluable experience for their future musical endeavors.

The concerts are ticketed events priced at $3, but participants and preschool children have the privilege of attending for free. The UNK Department of Music, Theatre and Dance welcomes all music enthusiasts to witness the musical prowess of Nebraska's young talent.