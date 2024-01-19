University of Minnesota Dance Team's 'Dream On' Routine Stirs Viral Sensation

As the rhythm of Aerosmith's iconic song, 'Dream On', reverberated through the College Dance Team National Championship in Orlando, Florida, the University of Minnesota Dance Team's performance left spectators in awe. Their routine, which has since become a viral sensation, not only impressed the audience but also the legendary rock band Aerosmith itself. The band acknowledged the team's captivating performance by sharing a video of people's reactions on their Instagram account, further amplifying the routine's widespread popularity.

Advertisment

Unexpected Internet Fame and Acclaim

The video of the University of Minnesota Dance Team's performance has amassed hundreds of thousands of views across multiple platforms. This surge in attention has not only been from dance enthusiasts but also the general public, leading to numerous attempts by social media users to imitate the now-iconic dance. The team's choreography, initially conceived for competition rather than online fame, has inadvertently become a digital phenomenon.

Aerosmith's Endorsement and the Emotional Impact

Advertisment

The shared post on Aerosmith's Instagram account has received over 18,000 views, testament to the impact of the routine. What stood out among the reactions of viewers was the emotional resonance of the performance. The harmonious blend of the team's choreography with 'Dream On' seemed to strike a chord with viewers, highlighting the power of dance as a medium of expression.

Competitive Success and Future Prospects

Despite the unexpected internet fame, the University of Minnesota Dance Team's prowess extends beyond viral social media trends. They clinched the Pom Title for the second consecutive year and finished second in the Jazz routine at the competition. Their consistent performance and recent viral success have positioned them as potential candidates for Athletes of the Year within Minnesota Athletics.