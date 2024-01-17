University of Denver's Rachel Feder to Discuss Her Upcoming Book at Longmont Library

Acclaimed author and academia luminary Rachel Feder is poised to share insights from her latest literary venture, 'The Darcy Myth: Jane Austen, Literary Heartthrobs, and the Monsters They Taught Us to Love', at Longmont library. A captivating rendezvous scheduled for 6 p.m. on February 7, offering a riveting exploration of Feder's work.

Literary Insights at Longmont

Located at 409 Fourth Ave, the Longmont library will play host to this unique event. Feder, an associate professor at the renowned University of Denver, is expected to delve into the depths of her book, engaging with the audience in meaningful dialogues. The event serves as a fantastic chance for literature enthusiasts to connect personally with Feder and gain a deeper understanding of her work.

Limited Seats, Unlimited Inspiration

Despite being open to the public free of charge, the event requires attendees to register in advance, a necessary measure owing to the limited seating arrangement. Interested individuals can secure their spots via the city's website or by reaching out to the reference desk at the provided phone number. This precaution ensures a comfortable and enriching experience for all attendees.

A Date with the Author

Offering more than just a book discussion, the event also provides an opportunity for attendees to have their books signed by Feder herself. It's a chance to take home a tangible memento of an inspiring evening, making the experience all the more memorable.