en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Universal Studios Hollywood Prepares for Harry Potter Attraction Opening

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Universal Studios Hollywood Prepares for Harry Potter Attraction Opening

Anticipation is building towards the grand opening of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 7, 2024. The newest addition to the theme park’s roster is projected to be its most popular attraction to date, promising a magical journey into the world of the beloved wizarding franchise.

The Magic Beckons

Harry Potter fans from across the globe, like Adrienne Aipia, a marketing manager from Los Angeles, are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to immerse themselves in the enchanting universe of Hogwarts Castle, Hogsmeade, and the Forbidden Journey ride. The success of similar Harry Potter attractions at Universal Studios in Orlando and Japan suggests an influx of large crowds, heightening the excitement and the challenges alike.

Mastering the Crowd

With the expected surge in visitor numbers, crowd management has emerged as a paramount concern for the park. To address this, Universal Studios Hollywood is implementing a range of strategies, including a virtual queuing system, variable pricing for off-peak days, and early park access for tickets purchased online. These measures aim to ensure a smooth visitor experience, a feat that is as crucial to visitor satisfaction as it is to encouraging spending on food and merchandise.

Infrastructure Upgrades

The park is also investing in significant infrastructure improvements to accommodate the anticipated footfall. These enhancements include new parking structures and a pedestrian bridge designed to streamline the flow of visitors. Theme parks like Universal Studios are often pioneers in crowd management techniques, which are later adopted by other industries. The Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride, a centerpiece of the new attraction, includes a queue that entertains guests with original movie props and interactive elements, further enhancing the visitor experience.

Looking Ahead

Universal Studios Hollywood has seen an uptick in park attendance due to new attractions in recent years. With future additions like a Walking Dead maze on the horizon, further growth is anticipated. Balancing the attraction of large crowds with maintaining a seamless visitor experience remains the park’s focus, a balance that is key to ensuring profitability and fostering repeat visits.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Realm of Ink: First Impressions from the Demo of the Unique Action Roguelite Game
Emerging from the indie gaming sphere, a fresh and visually striking experience is set to enthrall gamers around the globe. Realm of Ink, an upcoming action roguelite game developed by Leap Studio and Maple Leaf Studio and published by 663 Games, presents a fusion of traditional Chinese ink-style painting and modern art direction, delivering a
Realm of Ink: First Impressions from the Demo of the Unique Action Roguelite Game
Cyberpunk 2077 Intertwines with The Witcher: Freebies and Upgrades Enhance Gaming Experience
5 mins ago
Cyberpunk 2077 Intertwines with The Witcher: Freebies and Upgrades Enhance Gaming Experience
'The End We Start From': A breath of Hope in the Disaster Movie Genre
6 mins ago
'The End We Start From': A breath of Hope in the Disaster Movie Genre
'Love Me': An Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Romance Set to Premiere at Sundance
4 mins ago
'Love Me': An Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Romance Set to Premiere at Sundance
The Ankler Podcast: A Deep Dive into Hollywood's Representation Business and Award Shows
4 mins ago
The Ankler Podcast: A Deep Dive into Hollywood's Representation Business and Award Shows
Zoya Akhtar on Guiding Newcomers and Shah Rukh Khan's Role in The Archies
5 mins ago
Zoya Akhtar on Guiding Newcomers and Shah Rukh Khan's Role in The Archies
Latest Headlines
World News
Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024: A Showcase of Emerging Talent
3 mins
Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024: A Showcase of Emerging Talent
The Uncertain Future of Sports Illustrated: A Tale of Struggle and Survival
3 mins
The Uncertain Future of Sports Illustrated: A Tale of Struggle and Survival
Nigeria Clinches 2-0 Victory Over Burkina Faso in African Cup of Nations
3 mins
Nigeria Clinches 2-0 Victory Over Burkina Faso in African Cup of Nations
Nikola Jokic's Stellar Performance Leads Nuggets to Victory over Celtics
3 mins
Nikola Jokic's Stellar Performance Leads Nuggets to Victory over Celtics
Insilico Medicine Utilizes AI to Identify New Therapeutic Target for Cancer Treatment
4 mins
Insilico Medicine Utilizes AI to Identify New Therapeutic Target for Cancer Treatment
Sarfaraz Ahmed: Farewell to Pakistan Cricket, A New Innings in London
4 mins
Sarfaraz Ahmed: Farewell to Pakistan Cricket, A New Innings in London
Michigan GOP Leadership Crisis: Inside the Clash of Karamo and Pego's Factions
4 mins
Michigan GOP Leadership Crisis: Inside the Clash of Karamo and Pego's Factions
'The View' Hosts Challenge Nikki Haley to Discuss Her Comments on Racism
4 mins
'The View' Hosts Challenge Nikki Haley to Discuss Her Comments on Racism
Carlos Alcaraz Makes a Strong Comeback, Advances to Fourth Round of Australian Open
4 mins
Carlos Alcaraz Makes a Strong Comeback, Advances to Fourth Round of Australian Open
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
23 mins
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
2 hours
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
2 hours
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
World in Motion: Migrant Exodus, Economic Upheavals, and Geopolitical Shifts
2 hours
World in Motion: Migrant Exodus, Economic Upheavals, and Geopolitical Shifts
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
4 hours
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
5 hours
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
5 hours
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
Scheana Shay of 'Vanderpump Rules' Discusses Struggle with Postpartum OCD
6 hours
Scheana Shay of 'Vanderpump Rules' Discusses Struggle with Postpartum OCD
Devastating Fire Rages at Bridgend Industrial Estate in South Wales
8 hours
Devastating Fire Rages at Bridgend Industrial Estate in South Wales

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app