Arts & Entertainment

United States Mint Unveils 2024 Coin Release Schedule

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
United States Mint Unveils 2024 Coin Release Schedule

The United States Mint ushers in the New Year with the announcement of its 2024 release schedule, commencing with the introduction of the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray quarter. This quarter, which entered circulation on January 2, is the first of several numismatic coin programs planned for this month.

The 2024 American Eagle 1oz Silver Proof Coin

Available from January 16, the 2024 American Eagle 1oz Silver Proof Coin is a collector’s item. Minted in West Point, the coin flaunts a Type 2 reverse designed by Emily Damstra and an obverse adapted from Adolph A. Weinman’s iconic Liberty Walking design. It can be purchased individually or as part of the Congratulations Set. The initial price is set at $80.00 USD, with free shipping offered through a subscription service. There is no mintage limit, but household order limits apply.

Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Program

Also on the release agenda this month is the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Program, with sales starting on January 4. The program includes $5 gold coins, silver dollar coins, and clad half dollar coins in both Proof and Uncirculated finishes. These coins honor the life and role of Harriet Tubman in the Civil War. The $5 gold coins are limited to 50,000 across all finishes, and the silver dollars have a cap of 400,000. Each coin carries a unique design by various artists, with mint marks indicating their place of production.

Native American and American Innovation Dollar Series

The U.S. Mint continues its tradition of commemorating significant events and figures with the latest entries in the Native American dollar series and the American Innovation dollar series. The Native American dollar, available from January 29, celebrates the centennial of the Indian Citizenship Act, featuring an eagle staff and U.S. flag on the reverse. The American Innovation dollar for Illinois, set for release on January 25, showcases a steel plow on the reverse. These series present various product options, including rolls, bags, and boxes, with the exception of the 250-coin boxes for the American Innovation dollars.

