United by Music Festival: A Melodic Boost for United Way HPE’s Fundraising Goals

On the 19th of January, the United by Music festival is set to take the stage at the Village Playhouse in Bancroft. Designed to bolster the annual fundraising goals of United Way Hastings & Prince Edward (HPE), the event promises an evening of local music and community engagement for a worthy cause. With tickets priced at $25 plus HST, the festival is a significant stride towards United Way HPE’s goal of raising 2.2 million.

Local Artists Amplifying the Cause

At the heart of the festival are local artists, including Abe Drennan and Janet Whiteway, who are lending their talents to enhance the appeal of the event. The festival’s lineup also includes Appalachian Celtic and the Shawashkong Ikwe Singers, ensuring a diverse musical experience for attendees. The event is a testament to the power of local support, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting the local community.

A Community United by Music

The brainchild of 2023 campaign cabinet member Stephen Petrick, the United by Music festival is more than just a fundraiser. It is an opportunity to connect the community, dispel misconceptions about United Way funding, and spotlight the importance of local support for non-profit agencies. The festival will also feature speakers from United Way funded agencies, providing insights into their programs and emphasizing the significance of United Way funding.

Towards a Better Future

United Way HPE, supporting a plethora of agencies and programs, plays a pivotal role in the community’s well-being. By providing essential services to vulnerable populations, it weaves a safety net for those in need. The United by Music festival, in its quest to raise funds and awareness for United Way HPE, is paving the way for a stronger and more resilient community.