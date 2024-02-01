United Airlines Calls in Kyle Chandler for Super Bowl Commercial

United Airlines, in a strategic move to capture the Super Bowl audience, has enlisted the services of Emmy Award-winning actor Kyle Chandler. Best known for his role as Coach Taylor in the critically acclaimed television series 'Friday Night Lights,' Chandler's involvement is anticipated to bring a unique touch to the airline's commercial set to air during Super Bowl LVIII. The teaser for the commercial, already shared on United Airlines' Instagram, has set the stage for heightened excitement among series fans and airline patrons alike.

United Airlines' Playbook for Super Bowl LVIII

The airline's decision to engage Chandler is part of a broader strategy to amplify its brand message during one of the most watched events on American television. United Airlines is focusing on its consumer-friendly policy of changing a flight without a fee in the commercial. This policy was introduced last year, and the airline decided to promote it in a local market spot in Denver, a hub city, 20 days before the game. This year, however, the airline began its planning much earlier, intending to develop creative content unique to several cities.

Super Bowl LVIII: A Stage for United Airlines

Super Bowl LVIII, scheduled for February 11th, will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 6:30PM, and the halftime show will be graced by a performance from Usher. Additionally, Post Malone will sing 'America the Beautiful,' and country music icon Reba will perform the National Anthem. The United Airlines commercial is set to be a highlight of the event, adding to the anticipation of the game itself.

Fans' Anticipation Peaks

The combination of the Super Bowl, a cultural phenomenon, and a popular actor like Chandler has sparked considerable anticipation among viewers. The teaser on Instagram has already garnered significant attention, setting high expectations for the actual commercial. As the Super Bowl approaches, both football and 'Friday Night Lights' fans are eagerly awaiting what United Airlines has in store for them during the commercial breaks.