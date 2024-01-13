Unhoused: Personal Stories and Public Health – A New Exhibition at the Mütter Museum

In a vivid exploration of homelessness as a health crisis and an empathy deficit, the Mütter Museum in Philadelphia has unveiled its latest exhibition – ‘Unhoused: Personal Stories and Public Health.’ The exhibition, which opened its doors to the public on Saturday, is more than a conventional gallery display. It is a conscious effort to deepen public understanding of the homelessness crisis through an immersive blend of art, photography, and health science.

Collaborative Effort to Illuminate the Homelessness Crisis

The exhibition is a collaborative endeavor, featuring the works of photographer Leah den Bok and artist Willie Baronet, as well as insights from public health experts Rene Najera and Rosie Frasso. It showcases a series of black and white photographs by den Bok, capturing candid snapshots of the lives of homeless individuals from different countries. In a powerful counterpoint, the exhibition also displays over 80 of the 2,200 signs collected by Baronet from homeless individuals over the last three decades.

Personal Stories Humanize Statistics

A highlight of the exhibition that resonates deeply with the audience is the story of Edward Dunn, a formerly homeless Philadelphian. Dunn, who has since turned his life around, now contributes to the educational efforts of the museum. His story, like the others featured in the exhibition, serves as a compelling testament to the indomitable human spirit and the possibility of change and redemption.

Shift in Museum’s Focus From Death to Health

Mütter Museum’s director, Kate Quinn, who assumed leadership in September 2022, has endorsed the exhibition as a part of the museum’s intended shift towards focusing on health rather than death. Quinn’s leadership has not been without controversy, with some resistance from core supporters due to this new direction. Despite the pushback, Quinn remains resolute in her commitment to addressing contemporary health issues through future exhibitions. This commitment aligns with the mission of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia – to advance medicine and public health.

As part of the exhibition, the museum also anticipates additional programming such as panel discussions and service projects during its run. These initiatives aim to foster dialogue and engagement, encouraging visitors to share their thoughts on how to better assist unhoused individuals. The exhibition is part of a broader initiative to reevaluate the museum’s content and engage with public feedback, a process expected to extend over the coming year.